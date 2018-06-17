2018 WWE Money in the Bank results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights
Live coverage with results, analysis and highlights of WWE Money in the Bank from Chicago on Sunday
Now one of WWE's big five pay-per-views, Money in the Bank will broadcast live Sunday night from Chicago with four championships on the line and two ladder matches set to determine the company's newest briefcase winners and potential future champions.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way throughout the show, updating this story with live results, grades, analysis and highlights from the event. It all begins with the kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card kicks into gear at 7 p.m. Money in the Bank, a dual-branded PPV, is expected to last up to four hours.
Be sure to check out the full match listing below.
WWE Money in the Bank matches
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing)
- Raw Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Men's Money in the Bank: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. New Day member
- Women's Money in the Bank: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Lana
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias
- Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
- Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Money in the Bank live recap, highlights
WWE Money in the Bank results, grades
SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via pinfall to retain the titles (Kickoff Show): The dominance of Harper & Rowan continued as the bludgeoning duo relied on their methodical offensive attack to control the majority of the match, which took until the finish to truly heat up. After working at length from underneath, Anderson finally triggered a hot tag to Gallows. Unfortunately, the Good Brothers' attempt at a Magic Killer on Harper was broken up when Rowan speared Anderson. The champions then hit The Bludgeoning (full nelson slam sit-down powerbomb) on Gallows for the 1-2-3. Grade: C+
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: Live now.
