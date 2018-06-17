2018 WWE Money in the Bank results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

Now one of WWE's big five pay-per-views, Money in the Bank will broadcast live Sunday night from Chicago with four championships on the line and two ladder matches set to determine the company's newest briefcase winners and potential future champions.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way throughout the show, updating this story with live results, grades, analysis and highlights from the event. It all begins with the kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card kicks into gear at 7 p.m. Money in the Bank, a dual-branded PPV, is expected to last up to four hours.

Be sure to check out the full match listing below and keep on scrolling for a live recap as it the matches are going on and wrapping up.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing)



Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Men's Money in the Bank: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. New Day member



Women's Money in the Bank: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Lana



SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka



Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Money in the Bank live recap, highlights

WWE Money in the Bank results, grades

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via pinfall to retain the titles (Kickoff Show): The dominance of Harper & Rowan continued as the bludgeoning duo relied on their methodical offensive attack to control the majority of the match, which took until the finish to truly heat up. After working at length from underneath, Anderson finally triggered a hot tag to Gallows. Unfortunately, the Good Brothers' attempt at a Magic Killer on Harper was broken up when Rowan speared Anderson. The champions then hit The Bludgeoning (full nelson slam sit-down powerbomb) on Gallows for the 1-2-3. Grade: C+

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: Live now.

