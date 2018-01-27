2018 WWE Royal Rumble: Matches, card, returns, rumors, start time, location

With WWE setting a course for the Road to WrestleMania 34, the 2018 Royal Rumble is of grand importance for the company as it hopes to rebound from some slow and repetitive booking over the last few months.

The Royal Rumble will go down live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 28. It will be a four-hour show beginning at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff going down two hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be offering full coverage leading up to and during the Royal Rumble, so be sure to check back for more in the lead up to the big show.

2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble: The 30-man, over-the-top-rope affair for a No. 1 contendership to a world title will go down as usual. It will likely serve as the main event of the show. Entrants (18/30): Roman Reigns, The Miz, John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Tye Dillinger, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods

Women's Royal Rumble: For the first time, WWE will hold a women's rumble. The bout will include 30 participants just like the men's match. Entrants (18/30): Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane: Getting Lesnar and Strowman together in the ring is not normally a bad thing, though this build has been an absolute mess. Is Kane simply there to take the fall? Will Lesnar once again go over in the build to an obvious rematch with Reigns?

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Handicap Match): Styles will defend against the team of Owens and Zayn in a match made by SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan, who took Styles' sarcastic suggestion that he fight the best friends seriously. Once again, this match will likely wind up being background fodder for the continued rivalry between the partial Bryan and hothead commissioner Shane McMahon.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar: Sheamus & Cesaro finally get their title rematch at the Royal Rumble, though the Rollins/Jordan team looks to be together for a while and likely needs the championship in order for their program to make sense. Then again, they could also drop the titles and immediately start a feud.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (2-of-3 Falls Match): The rematch to the rematch, this one should be the end of the feud (if The Usos retain) or just the start should we get new champions at the show. The stipulation leads one to believe it might be the latter.

United States Championship -- Bobby Roode (c) vs. TBA (Kickoff Show): The U.S. Open Challenge returns as Roode will defend his title against a yet-to-be-announce opponent on the kickoff show.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show): Though The Revival got a squash win over unnamed jobbers two weeks ago, it appears as if they will be squash match fodder themselves here.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show): With no cruiserweight championship match on the show, this was booked. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯