2018 WWE Royal Rumble results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

The time has come for the 2018 Royal Rumble, the official beginning of WWE's Road to WrestleMania 34 and one of the company's three biggest events each calendar year. With a women's Royal Rumble in the cards for the first time and five of WWE's seven male titles on the line over the course of the evening, there may be some massive changes ahead.

2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches

30-Man Royal Rumble*



30-Woman Royal Rumble*



Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane



WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Handicap Match)



Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar



SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (2-of-3 Falls Match)



United States Championship: Bobby Roode vs. TBA (Kickoff Show)



* WWE has announced 18-of-30 participants in each of the Royal Rumble matches. It has also ruled that the winners of the aforementioned matches can challenge the champions of any brand, either Raw or SmackDown.

2018 WWE Royal Rumble live results

Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show): The luchadores delivered a tremendous triple moonsault spot off the top turnbuckle and ring post, which served as the brightest moment in the early portion of the two-segment match. Kalisto eventually got the hot tag and rolled a pinning combination into the Salida Del Sol, pinning TJP for the victory. TJP pushed Gulak and Gallagher after the match but cameras cut away. The action was solid at points but nothing in particular to crow about. Grade: C

The Revival def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via pinfall (Kickoff Show): A hot tag to Gallows saved an injured Anderson from further damage to his knee, which he sold for the duration of the match. Gallows knocked himself out at ringside by running face-first into the ring post, giving Wilder an opening to take out Anderson's knee and roll him up for the pin. There was little to be excited about in this match, and its slow pace didn't do it any favors. Grade: C-