2018 WWE SummerSlam card: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey set for championship matches

The build to the second-biggest WWE show of the year, SummerSlam, officially began Monday night on Raw. And it didn't take long to learn that two of the most notable names in the company from the red brand will be involved in title matches in Brooklyn on Aug. 19.

To begin the show, Kurt Angle reiterated the ultimatum he sent to Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, at Extreme Rules that if he does not set up a universal championship defense, he would be stripped of the title. The Raw general manager was interrupted by Heyman who, after cutting one of his signature promos, confirmed that his client would be heading to SummerSlam to defend the universal championship. This announcement confirmed a report from last week that Lesnar was scheduled for a defense next month.

The attention then turned to figuring out who would challenge Lesnar for the top title on Raw, and Angle didn't take long to sort that mess out. He proceeded to set up two triple threat matches, with the winners squaring off on Raw next week to determine who will face Lesnar inside the Barclays Center. The first match saw Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, a bout in which Reigns emerged victorious and move one step closer toward a third match with Lesnar this year. The second triple threat, which will be featured in the main event on Monday, will involve Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Elias.

Later in the night, it was time for the Raw women's championship picture for SummerSlam to become clearer.

Following her victory over Nia Jax at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring with Mickie James to gloat in front of the fans in Buffalo. During the promo, you could witness a stir in the crowd -- a stir that was created by Ronda Rousey making an appearance. Bliss attempted to escape up the ramp but was intercepted by the former UFC women's bantamweight champion. Before Rousey could physically tear into Bliss after getting her hands on James for the damage done at Extreme Rules, Angle emerged to inform Rousey that he would be forced to tack on another week to her suspension from Raw, which was scheduled to end Wednesday. Despite the efforts of "Constable" Baron Corbin -- who had his phone cleverly stolen by Angle so that he couldn't tattle to Stephanie McMahon -- to levy a harsher punishment, Rousey was told that if she could adhere to the suspension, then she will receive another shot at the Raw women's title against Bliss at SummerSlam.

So on Monday night, the card for one of the most exciting events of the year began to take shape. Lesnar will finally show up to defend his universal championship against an opponent to be named next week, while Rousey will receive a second opportunity at the Raw women's title, as long as she doesn't violate her suspension in the foreseeable future.