2018 WWE SummerSlam live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

WWE SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest show of the year, is set to take place this Sunday in Brooklyn after weeks of some pretty strong build. Another stacked card is scheduled to go down inside the Barclays Center this year with the headlining attraction seeing Roman Reigns challenge Brock Lesnar for the universal championship for the third time this year.

As for the top title on the SmackDown Live side, AJ Styles will put the WWE championship on the line against longtime rival Samoa Joe as these two go one-on-one for the first time in a WWE ring. That's just the tip of the iceberg of what we'll be treated to on Sunday night.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE SummerSlam on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE SummerSlam predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 19

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE SummerSlam 2018 match card