2018 WWE SummerSlam recap: Instant analysis from a major show in Brooklyn
Breaking down everything that went down in Brooklyn on 'In This Corner'
In this episode: Just moments after WWE SummerSlam went off the air, Brian Campbell (live in Brooklyn) and Adam Silverstein convene to break it all down. The Silver King tries to talk BC off a ledge to open the show before the guys discuss everything that happened on Sunday night. Did WWE make the right decision with Roman Reigns in the main event? Were there too many schmoz finishes during the show? How were Ronda Rousey's big win and Becky Lynch's heel turn received? Plus, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and so much more. Don't fret, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV will be covered in the next episode.
