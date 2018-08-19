2018 WWE SummerSlam results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, highlights

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- WWE's "biggest party of the summer" is finally here. The 2018 edition of WWE SummerSlam is jam-packed with a loaded slate of 13 matches set to take over nearly six hours Sunday night from Barclays Center. WWE has made quite a home for itself in Brooklyn over the last few years, and SummerSlam always features one of the company's best crowds of the year.

We may well see the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud finally resolve itself in the main event, and Ronda Rousey will be in her second title match since joining WWE looking to capture her first championship. The long-awaited clash between Daniel Bryan and The Miz will also be heavily featured on the show, and the return of Dean Ambrose could play a major role in the intercontinental title match.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday night updating this story with the latest results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show. Stick with us all night long.

2018 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose will be in Rollins' corner, and Drew McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner

Owens can also win via disqualification or countout

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. New Day Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

2018 WWE SummerSlam live results, highlights

Keep on scrolling for more detailed results and grades from each match after it concludes.

2018 WWE SummerSlam recap, grades

Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana via pinfall (Kickoff Show): With a half-empty crowd still finding its way into the Barclays Center, this mixed tag team match felt like nothing more than house show filler variety. That's unfortunate considering the personalities in play and the fact that Rusev has gone from a WWE championship match to the curtain-jerker of the kickoff show in the span of a single pay-per-view. (Or that Almas may have co-authored the best match in NXT history in January against Johnny Gargano.) The match wasn't much to speak of with the finish coming after Almas distracted Lana and was slapped in the face for doing so. Vega instantly rolled her up from behind to steal the pin while her legs were draped on the ropes. Grade: C-

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) def. Drew Gulak via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): Recap and grade coming soon.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show): Up next.