2018 WWE SummerSlam results: Ronda Rousey wins her first WWE championship title

Just a mere seven months into her professional wrestling career, Ronda Rousey can call herself a champion in WWE. Sunday night at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York, Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss via submission to emerge victorious as the new Raw women's champion.

The match itself was Rousey simply toying with Bliss, taunting her as the champion did everything she could to stall the inevitable.

There was no denying the inevitable, though. Rousey decided when it was time to end it and become a champion in WWE, taking the arm of Bliss in the process.

After the championship victory, Rousey celebrated with the Bella Twins, her husband Travis Browne and Natalya, who surprised everyone by appearing prior to the bout just two days after the funeral of her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

This was just the second singles match on pay-per-view for Rousey since she signed with WWE back in January. Her first such match took place back at Money in the Bank, also a Raw women's title bout against then-champion Nia Jax. Her championship aspirations were thwarted by Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase earned earlier in the night, setting up this SummerSlam feud.

With the victory, Rousey becomes the sixth Raw women's champion in history, joining Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Jax and Bliss. The title was introduced as the WWE women's championship prior to WrestleMania 32 in 2016 -- with Flair reigning as the titleholder -- and was rebranded as the Raw women's championship when the company split into two brands (Raw and SmackDown) later that year.

It's already been anticipated that Rousey will appear at the first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, on Oct. 28. Now, following the events of SummerSlam on Sunday, it's shaping up that she will be headlining the historic event as the reigning Raw women's champion. After that? Perhaps the main event of WrestleMania 35, which will also be in the New York-New Jersey area in April 2019.