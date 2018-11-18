2018 WWE Survivor Series live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Survivor Series 2018 pay-per-view event on Sunday night
The year is rapidly coming to a close, but there is still one more of the traditional "Big Five" pay-per-views set to take place. The annual Survivor Series event goes down on Sunday night inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the show once again taking on the overall theme of Raw vs. SmackDown Live. Champions from each brand will clash with one another to see who truly is the best of the best, and of course, the historical 5-on-5 elimination matches featuring members of the both the male and female rosters will take the stage as well. Plus, due to the unfortunate injury suffered by Becky Lynch, a women's bout we all assumed would be taking place at WrestleMania in April will now be brought to us much earlier than expected on Sunday night.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Survivor Series on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Survivor Series predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
WWE Survivor Series 2018 viewing information
Date: Sunday, Nov. 18
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Survivor Series 2018 match card
- Heavyweight Champions: Brock Lesnar (Raw, Universal) vs. Daniel Bryan (SmackDown, WWE)
- Ronda Rousey (Raw women's champion) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Midcard Champions: Seth Rollins (Raw, IC) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown, U.S.)
- Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka & Ruby Riott (Raw) vs. Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville & TBD (SmackDown)
- Men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley (Raw) vs. The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & Samoa Joe (SmackDown)
- Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
- Tag Team Champions: AOP (Raw) vs. The Bar (SmackDown)
- Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match: Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Revival, Lucha House Party, The Ascension & B-Team (Raw) vs. The Usos, New Day, SAnitY, Good Brothers & The Colons (Kickoff show)
-
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 results, grades
Results, analysis, grades and highlights from NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 at the Staples Cent...
-
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 live stream
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WWE Survivor...
-
NXT TakeOver: WarGames predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 card this Saturday nig...
-
Rousey-Lynch slated to headline 'Mania
MetLife Stadium could play host to a historic women's main event on the grandest stage of 'em...
-
2018 WWE Survivor Series predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE Survivor Series event on Sunday evening
-
Daneil Bryan's heel turn decision
Bryan had apparently been lobbying for the character switch for a while now