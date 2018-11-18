2018 WWE Survivor Series live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

The year is rapidly coming to a close, but there is still one more of the traditional "Big Five" pay-per-views set to take place. The annual Survivor Series event goes down on Sunday night inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the show once again taking on the overall theme of Raw vs. SmackDown Live. Champions from each brand will clash with one another to see who truly is the best of the best, and of course, the historical 5-on-5 elimination matches featuring members of the both the male and female rosters will take the stage as well. Plus, due to the unfortunate injury suffered by Becky Lynch, a women's bout we all assumed would be taking place at WrestleMania in April will now be brought to us much earlier than expected on Sunday night.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Survivor Series on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Survivor Series predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 18

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Survivor Series 2018 match card