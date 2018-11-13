2018 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, date, location, rumors, start time, predictions

Survivor Series is one of the most anticipated shows of the entire year, as it's billed as the one night where Raw and SmackDown Live go head-to-head. This year will follow the same format, and there are some intriguing bouts to look forward to featuring champions from the brands battling it out in competition and, of course, our traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matchups.

There's just a few more days until the Survivor Series event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Survivor Series over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Survivor Series matches

Heavyweight Champions -- Brock Lesnar (Raw, Universal) vs. AJ Styles (SmackDown, WWE): In what was a rather shocking and confusing move, Lesnar recaptured the universal title when he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant championship at the Crown Jewel event. Styles retained his championship against Samoa Joe on that same show, thus setting up a rematch from last year's world champ vs. world champ bout. Lesnar was victorious in 2017, but Styles gave the "Beast Incarnate" one of his best matches in recent memory, so this should be a treat.

Women's Champions -- Ronda Rousey (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown): The night after these two women retained their respective titles at the historic all women's pay-per-view event Evolution, it was announced on Raw that they will be squaring off with one another at Survivor Series. Rousey has done nothing but impress since her debut earlier this year, while Lynch has been surging in popularity under her recent character change. This will undoubtedly be a match fans call for to be the main event of the show throughout the upcoming weeks.

Men's Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown -- Baron Corbin (Captain; not competing), Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor & Elias (Raw) vs. Daniel Bryan & The Miz (Co-captains), Shane McMahon, Samoa Joe & Rey Mysterio (SmackDown): The teams are now set for the match that, more or less, is telling the story yet again of the dueling McMahon siblings. Stephanie McMahon wants retribution on her brother Shane for his actions in claiming the World Cup at Crown Jewel, and a victory by the Raw team on Sunday would apparently satisfy the Monday night commissioner enough. But, there is also the entertaining aspect of Bryan and Miz having to co-exist with one another as co-captains for Team SmackDown.

Women's Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown -- Alexa Bliss (Captain; not competing), Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka & Ruby Riott (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka & Sonya Deville (SmackDown): The SmackDown women's team was compiled in one night, while it took the Raw women's team and captain Bliss a bit longer as she made Sasha Banks and Bayley battle over the final spot only to name Riott as the fifth member. The SmackDown women's team sent the first message, though, as Becky Lynch led the female invasion from the blue brand on the go-home edition of Raw on Monday night.

Midcard Champions -- Seth Rollins (Raw, IC) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown, U.S.): This match was quietly made official on an episode of SmackDown Live, and has the potential to be a tremendous bout. Given the immense popularity of Rollins, the crossover feud could actually end up doing wonders to this heel Nakamura character that has been just kind of hanging around recently.

Tag Team Champions -- AOP (Raw) vs. The Bar (SmackDown): This is quite the interesting clash of heel championship teams at Survivor Series. After retaining the titles at Crown Jewel, we knew Cesaro & Sheamus would be representing SmackDown on the show. The question of who would be the Raw champions they'd be facing was answered this past Monday on Raw when AOP defeated Seth Rollins, who was unassisted by former Shield brethren Dean Ambrose in the 2-on-1 affair for the titles.

Tag Team Survivor Series Match -- Bobby Roode & Chad Gabel (Captains), The Ascension, Lucha House Party, B-Team & The Revival (Raw) vs. The Usos, New Day & three TBD (SmackDown): The Raw team was finalized on the go-home edition Monday night with Roode & Gable earning the right to captain the team after winning a battle royal. The SmackDown team will be completed on Tuesday night. The Usos defeated New Day on SmackDown Live last week to become the captains of the blue brand, and they immediately chose New Day as members of the team as a show of respect.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Ali could not dethrone friend Cedric Alexander when he was champion, so now the Chicago native will try his hand at taking the titles from Murphy. These two have already had excellent matches with one another this year, so this one in Los Angeles should also be a treat for fans as 205 Live gets its rare PPV slot.