2018 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, location, date, rumors, start time, predictions

The month of November has arrived, so of course, that means it's time for one of the biggest shows of the year traditionally: Survivor Series. Since the brand split two years ago, Survivor Series has been billed as the one night a year where Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head, and this year is no different. Champions from both brands will once again clash for bragging rights, and we will still be treated to the traditional 5-on-5 men's and women's matches as well.

There's still a few more weeks until the Survivor Series event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Survivor Series over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Survivor Series matches

Heavyweight Champions -- Brock Lesnar (Raw, Universal) vs. AJ Styles (SmackDown, WWE): In what was a rather shocking and confusing move, Lesnar recaptured the universal title when he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant championship at the Crown Jewel event. Styles retained his championship against Samoa Joe on that same show, thus setting up a rematch from last year's world champ vs. world champ bout. Lesnar was victorious in 2017, but Styles gave the "Beast Incarnate" one of his best matches in recent memory, so this should be a treat.

Women's Champions -- Ronda Rousey (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown): The night after these two women retained their respective titles at the historic all women's pay-per-view event Evolution, it was announced on Raw that they will be squaring off with one another at Survivor Series. Rousey has done nothing but impress since her debut earlier this year, while Lynch has been surging in popularity under her recent character change. This will undoubtedly be a match fans call for to be the main event of the show throughout the upcoming weeks.

Men's Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown -- Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and two TBD (Raw) vs. Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane McMahon, Samoa Joe & Rey Mysterio (SmackDown): The Raw team will be captained by acting general manager Baron Corbin, who has already announced that he will not be competing in the match. There are still two members of the Raw team yet to be determined. Team SmackDown was finalized on the Nov. 6 edition of SmackDown Live, with the added dynamic of Bryan and Miz serving as co-captains of the squad.

Women's Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown -- Alexa Bliss & four TBD (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka & Sonya Deville (SmackDown): As you can tell, there is still a lot of work to be done on the Raw side of things, though team captain Bliss will be announcing the rest of the squad Monday on Raw. The SmackDown side is not void of drama, though, While Flair was announced by Paige as the captain of the team, she has yet to formally accept the offer, leaving many wondering what the slumping Flair will decide.

Midcard Champions -- Seth Rollins (Raw, IC) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown, U.S.): This match was quietly made official on an episode of SmackDown Live, and has the potential to be a tremendous bout. Given the immense popularity of Rollins, the crossover feud could actually end up doing wonders to this heel Nakamura character that has been just kind of hanging around recently.

Tag Team Champions -- AOP (Raw) vs. The Bar (SmackDown): This is quite the interesting clash of heel championship teams at Survivor Series. After retaining the titles at Crown Jewel, we knew Cesaro & Sheamus would be representing SmackDown on the show. The question of who would be the Raw champions they'd be facing was answered this past Monday on Raw when AOP defeated Seth Rollins, who was unassisted by former Shield brethren Dean Ambrose in the 2-on-1 affair for the titles.

2018 WWE Survivor Series predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Murphy emotionally captured the cruiserweight championship in his home country of Australia at Super Show-Down, and Ali recently earned the right to be named No. 1 contender. We've seen these two have incredible matches with one another this year, so now it's time they do it with some much bigger stakes on the line.