2018 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

With the year coming to a close, it's time to get set for one what will be considered the final big-time WWE pay-per-view of 2018: Survivor Series. Considered the final installment of the "Big Five" shows each year, the annual Survivor Series event takes place this year on Sunday, Nov. 18 inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

There's still a few more weeks until the Survivor Series event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Survivor Series over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Survivor Series matches

Women's Champions -- Ronda Rousey (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown): The night after these two women retained their respective titles at the historic all women's pay-per-view event Evolution, it was announced on Raw that they will be squaring off with one another at Survivor Series. Rousey has done nothing but impress since her debut earlier this year, while Lynch has been surging in popularity under her recent character change. This will undoubtedly be a match fans call for to be the main event of the show throughout the upcoming weeks.

2018 WWE Survivor Series predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Heavyweight Champions -- Braun Strowman (Raw, Universal) vs. AJ Styles (SmackDown, WWE): With Brock Lesnar headed back to UFC, it seems all but a lock that Strowman will walk out of the Crown Jewel event with the vacant universal championship. Last year, Styles as WWE champion took part in a great David vs. Goliath matchup with then-universal champion Lesnar, and it looks as if he may be in store for another one of those showdowns against the monster Strowman. The dynamic in the ring between these two would be interesting to watch play out, that's for sure.

Midcard Champions -- Seth Rollins (Raw, IC) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown, U.S.): It does not appear that either superstar will have a title match between now and the show, so WWE may wind up having another dream match on its hands if it follows through with this bout.

Whether there will be a tag team title match remains unknown considering Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who are now feuding, won the Raw tag team championship; neither appeared with it Monday on Raw. It should be expected to see a Raw vs. SmackDown traditional five-on-five elimination matches for the men and women.