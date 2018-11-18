2018 WWE Survivor Series results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

Raw and SmackDown superstars will compete against each other head-to-head for the only time all year on the WWE calendar where that is guaranteed on Sunday when Survivor Series invades the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Although the original main events have been altered or modified due to an injury to Becky Lynch and a late booking swerve which bounced AJ Styles, a pair of dream matches featuring Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar-Daniel Bryan are worth the price of admission.

Raw and SmackDown will also face off in both the men's and women's traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches, along with a Raw tag team version. The fourth and final major pay-per-view of 2018 for the WWE main roster is a good one on paper with just eight matches overall and bragging rights on the line for the winning brand overall. From Bryan's recent heel turn to the anticipation of an appearance by the red-hot Lynch and Rousey's attempt to maintain her unbeaten record, storylines are a plenty.

Hit up our podcast below for a preview to Survivor Series, and keep on scrolling for the full match card along with results, highlights and grades from the show on Sunday night.

2018 WWE Survivor Series matches

Heavyweight Champions: Brock Lesnar (Raw, universal) vs. Daniel Bryan (SmackDown, WWE)

Mid-card Champions: Seth Rollins (Raw, intercontinental) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SD, United States)

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley (Raw) vs. The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & Samoa Joe (SmackDown) Cruiserweight Championship : Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

2018 WWE Survivor Series live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.

2018 WWE Survivor Series recap, grades

Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match (Kickoff Show) -- The Usos, New Day, SAnity, The Good Brothers & The Colons (SmackDown) def. The Revival, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, The Ascension & The B-Team (Raw): What started as a bit of a crowded mess turned into wild fun once the match was whittled down to four members on each side. The Revival joined Roode and Gable for Raw against the combination of New Day and The Usos for a chaotic sequence of high spots. Big E splashed Wilder through the ropes as the action spilled out onto the floor. Roode then backdropped his teammate Gable out of the ring onto the crowd below. Gable then landed the spot of the match with an absurd German suplex on Jey Uso off the top rope and onto a pile of bodies outside. After Big E eliminated Gable and Roode, Revival pulled even for Raw with a Shatter Machine on Xavier Woods. The electricity continued as Revival could only get a two count despite Dawson hitting a superplex on Uso and Wilder following with a splash off the top rope. The finish came when Jimmy Uso honored Roman Reigns during his cousin's battle with leukemia by cocking his fists in mid-air en route to a splash on Dawson for the pin. Grade: B

Order of elimination: Colons (Revival), B-Team (Good Bros.), SAnitY (Roode/Gable), Ascension (New Day), Good Bros. (Lucha House Party), Lucha House Party (Usos), Roode/Gable (New Day), New Day (Revival), Revival (Usos)



Women's Elimination Match -- Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka (Raw) vs. Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville & TBD (SmackDown): Live now.