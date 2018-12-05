2018 WWE TLC matches, card, date, location, rumors, start time, predictions

WWE TLC is set to go down on Dec. 16 in San Jose, California, and it's shaping up to be a pretty solid card for the end of the year. A host of titles are set to be defended on the show, and of course, tables, ladders and chairs being legally involved in certain matches could bring about some interesting happenings in a few of these bouts. Chaos may once again reign supreme on this event that was originally slated to take place in October before some changes were required to be made to the schedule.

There's still a few more weeks until the TLC event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. TLC will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing TLC over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE TLC matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: Styles is due a rematch for the WWE title against Bryan after the latter's shocking heel turn ended his over one-year championship reign, and he will get just that at TLC. The bout was announced on the post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown Live, and as usual, these two in-ring generals going one-on-one should be a treat to help end the year.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose: Survivor Series hadn't even ended before we learned that these two would be going at each other for the first time since Ambrose turned on Shield brother Rollins after capturing the Raw tag team titles recently. Rollins was informed in a backstage segment following his victory over United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura that he would finally be able to get his hands on Ambrose, and he seemed rather thrilled about the upcoming title defense.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match): Strowman's deal with Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon came through; not only did he get this match, he got to choose the stipulation. But two other stipulations come with this match as well. (1) If Strowman wins, he gets to face Brock Lesnar for the universal title at the Royal Rumble (McMahon previously promised he could pick a stipulation for that, too), and Corbin gets stripped of his interim power. (2) If Corbin wins, he becomes full-time general manager of Raw.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax: With her victory in the battle royal at Evolution, Jax earned the right to challenge Rousey for the Raw women's title. Rousey and Jax had a somewhat entertaining match with one another back at Money in the Bank prior to the cash-in of Alexa Bliss, and with Jax firmly playing the heel role as of late, that should add a new dynamic to a bout with the reigning Raw women's champ. After Jax, Rousey has vowed to revisit her issues with SmackDown Live's own Charlotte Flair following the brutal incident that took place at Survivor Series.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC match): Thankfully, Lynch will be returning to action from her injuries at TLC to defend her championship. In quite the interesting twist, she'll be defending against two women in this TLC match, with Flair being gifted the shot from Paige and Asuka earning her way in via a battle royal win on SmackDown.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day: The tag team scene on the blue brand has been pretty solid for the most part, but these three teams being in the mix in some form or fashion is becoming a bit tiresome. Hopefully, some new blood is injected as 2019 hits.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre: The bad blood has been boiling over between these two during recent weeks on Raw, and it'll culminate in them squaring off at TLC. This will be a battle of two men who should be firmly entrenched in the universal title scene next year on Monday nights.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley: Elias and Lashley have been butting heads of late, with Lio Rush playing his part of instigator to perfection. This feud has been helping the cause, though, of getting Elias over as a new massive babyface, so a victory over the monster that is Lashley could prove another step in the right direction.

2018 WWE TLC predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- AOP (c) vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable: Roode & Gable stunningly knocked off the two powerhouses (clean) in a non-title match on Raw, so now the duo have basically earned the right for a shot at the titles.