2018 WWE TLC matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

There is one more WWE pay-per-view event set to take place before we enter 2019 and WrestleMania 35 season begins, as the annual TLC show is set to go down on Sunday, Dec. 16 in San Jose, California. TLC was originally set to take place in October in Boston, but the date and venue were switched due to the addition of the all-women's PPV Evolution and Crown Jewel events that recently went down. One of the more creative shows of the year given the Tables, Ladders and Chairs moniker, this event generally carries with it the opportunity for some exciting, brutal matches.

There's still a few more weeks until the TLC event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. TLC will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing TLC over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE TLC matches

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose: Survivor Series hadn't even ended before we learned that these two would be going at each other for the first time since Ambrose turned on Shield brother Rollins after capturing the Raw tag team titles recently. Rollins was informed in a backstage segment following his victory over United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura that he would finally be able to get his hands on Ambrose, and he seemed rather thrilled about the upcoming title defense.

2018 WWE TLC predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: Now that Bryan's match of the year candidate with universal champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series has come and gone, the new WWE champ should have an angry challenger waiting for him in Styles, who is due a contractually-obligated rematch after Bryan's heelish antics ended his year-plus title reign.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax: With her victory in the battle royal at Evolution, Jax earned the right to challenge Rousey for the Raw women's title. Rousey and Jax had a somewhat entertaining match with one another back at Money in the Bank prior to the cash-in of Alexa Bliss, and with Jax firmly playing the heel role as of late, that should add a new dynamic to a bout with the reigning Raw women's champ.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The Usos: Yes, we've seen this many times before, but for right now, it's what logically makes sense. In a massive 10-on-10 Raw vs. SmackDown tag team elimination match at Survivor Series, The Usos were the only two left standing, so they should stake a claim to a shot at the blue-brand tag titles.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin: For his participation as a member of the Raw men's team at Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon promised Strowman two things: he can have a shot at the universal title and he can get his hands on acting general manager Corbin. We all know Lesnar is not going to work TLC, so the latter part of McMahon's deal will have to suffice for this particular event.