2018 WWE TLC results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The final pay-per-view of the 2018 calendar goes down for WWE on Sunday night when TLC invades the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The card is a lengthy one featuring 12 matches in total, including two blockbuster offerings that should contend for main event honors as WWE champion Daniel Bryan defends his title against AJ Styles and Becky Lynch puts her SmackDown women's championship at stake in a triple threat TLC bout against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

There will be six title matches in all, along with the final of season two of the Mixed Match Challenge, which features The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth & Carmella) against Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox); the winners earning the 30th spot in their respective Royal Rumble matches in January as well as an all-expenses-paid vacation to anywhere in the world.

2018 WWE TLC matches

SmackDown Women's Championship (TLC Match) : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka WWE Championship : Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles Raw Women's Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax Intercontinental Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

: The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Chairs Match)

2018 WWE TLC live results, highlights

2018 WWE TLC recap, grades

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) def. Cedric Alexander via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): For all of the potential these two performers have to put on a five-star classic, seeing them given only 10:35 felt like a cruel tease. Murphy and Alexander are the class of the division and among the most exciting wrestlers in the world. The duo did their best with the time given, including an exciting near fall late when Alexander connected with the Lumbar Check only for Murphy to extend his foot to the bottom rope to avoid a pin. Murphy followed with a running knee to the face before landing Murphy's Law for the win. Here's to hoping these two get 25 minutes at WrestleMania to find out how great their chemistry and athleticism can be. Grade: B+

Elias def. Bobby Lashley (Kickoff Show Ladder Match): Contrary to what was announced on Raw earlier in the week, the stipulation for this one turned out to be the first wrestler to climb the ladder and claim a guitar hanging above the ring would win. Lame rules aside, the best thing about this match turned out to be how short and digestible it was. Both men took part in a big spot in which they were slammed onto a ladder. But the finish came when Elias climbed up to prevent Lio Rush from retrieving the guitar by tossing him. After Elias brought it down to win the match, however, Rush snuck up from behind to stop him from using the guitar as a weapon. Lashley landed a uranage and Rush followed with a frog splash from the top rope before Lashley broke the guitar over Elias' back. Grade: C-

