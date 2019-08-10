2019 NXT TakeOver: Toronto II predictions, matches, card, start time, date, location, PPV preview

A match of potential historic proportions headlines Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Toronto card from Scotiabank Arena as NXT champion Adam Cole faces Johnny Gargano in their third title match over the last four months. The duo put on an instant classic during WrestleMania weekend, and followed it up with a spectacular rematch at TakeOver: XXV in June. This weekend, one night before SummerSlam, Cole and Gargano will look to wow fans a third time and potentially write their names in the history books with one of the most exciting three-match programs of the modern era as they clash in a unique 2-out-of-3 falls contest -- with a different stipulation tied to each fall.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto will also feature a triple threat match for Velveteen Dream's North American championship that includes Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong, among three other bouts on the card. The women's championship and tag team championship will also be on the line over the course of the show, which begins at 7 p.m. ET live on the WWE Network.

2019 NXT TakeOver: Toronto predictions

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

AS, JC, BC: Shirai's recent heel turn was as surprising a move as it was refreshingly brilliant. The native of Japan jumped off the screen with her newfound swagger and look now that she's donning leather pants and a dastardly scowl following her turn to the darkside. Already a high-flying technician inside the ring, Shirai now has the character to become a legitimate star in the United States — everything about her new look screams as much. To hammer home the impact of her heel turn, Shirai will need a victory here. But don't count this one out — a rare non-title women's match on a TakeOver card — from playing out just as spectacularly as its male counterparts. Like her husband Johnny Gargano, LeRae can work with the best of them and plays the white-meat babyface role perfectly. Now she has her foil. Pick: Io Shirai wins

Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

JC, BC, AS: I am not going to fall into the trap -- again! -- of picking Baszler to finally drop the title and head to the main roster. Now, it's still possible that Baszler could see time on Raw or SmackDown soon as it's not uncommon for NXT champs to present themselves to the mainstream audience while still serving as titleholders. But as far as that whole dropping the title part -- nah. Yim's journey is admirable, but she's simply not the right competitor at the right time to dethrone the "Queen of Spades." Pick: Shayna Baszler retains the title

Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. Undisputed Era

JC, BC, AS: The Street Profits have been killing it on Raw during their brief backstage appearances as hype men, and are slowly but surely getting over with the crowds. Adam Cole promised that Undisputed Era would, at one point, be draped in gold in 2019, and all members of the faction are slotted into title matches on Saturday. The math here is easy, and you could probably see where my predictions for the rest of Undisputed Era are headed. Pick: Undisputed Era win the titles

North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

BC: If it wasn't for the almost impossible expectations facing Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano in the main event, this triple threat match would be a unanimous pick for a match of the night prediction. Strong, a literal unsung hero from the standpoint of being one of the world's best workers, and the always willing Dunne should compliment Dream's insane athleticism perfectly. But even though a great match is expected, it will be interesting to see whether the title changes hands, thus freeing up Dream for a shot at the big belt. Either way, make sure the DVR is running on this one. You're likely going to want to watch it a few times. Pick: Velveteen Dream retains the title

AS, JC: Dream has done a fine job with the title, but it's time to boost him up to the main event scene. As such, a title change here makes the most sense to me. Dunne looks to have been written out of NXT UK storylines, and a promotion to the main NXT roster is certainly well deserved. But with Dunne beating Strong clean on NXT just two weeks ago and a prediction I have for the main event (keep reading), I see Strong taking the title here by getting one over on Dunne, setting up a continuing feud for the NA title as Dream rockets up the roster. Remember: Strong has been in NXT forever and his only title to date was picking up the tag team strap for Bobby Fish once he got injured. Pick: Roderick Strong wins the title

NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

BC, JC: Although one could certainly argue these two were destined to face off on the brightest platform NXT had to offer eventually, one must remember this feud was largely an accidental one thanks to Tomasso Ciampa's ill-timed injury ahead of WrestleMania in March. Cole, as a late replacement after winning a tournament, joined forces from there with Gargano to author a pair of all-time great TakeOver matches (one of which veteran scribe Dave Meltzer called the greatest match in WWE history). How much pressure is on them to top those two? That's debatable. But it's clear Cole and Gargano were meant for each other from the standpoint of in-ring chemistry and even a very good match (as opposed to legendary) should be enough to ink this trilogy into the history books. Who wins, at this point, is almost inconsequential. Pick: Adam Cole retains the title

AS: Definitely agree with BC in the winner here is relatively inconsequential as the feud has been historic, particularly considering it started on a whim following Ciampa's injury. Still, in what is being billed as the final match of a trilogy -- a three-stipulation match, the third of which is being chosen by general manager William Regal live on the show -- that tells me this feud is ending. And if you are going to end this feud, which has seen Cole absolute trash Gargano throughout the final build, the babyface should be going over. This would create an interesting scenario as Undisputed Era has promised they will walk out of Toronto dripping in gold ... what if the rest of the faction wins titles while Cole drops his ... perhaps in an "I Quit" match or submission affair? It would certainly be interesting. Pick: Johnny Gargano wins the title