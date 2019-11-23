2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night, the iconic match will be taking place twice, including the first-ever all-women's WarGames clash. TakeOver events punctuate the WWE year with top-shelf action, and this outing should be no different.

In addition to two WarGames matches, Finn Balor is set to square off with Matt Riddle in a battle that, until recently, sat firmly in the category of "dream match" and Pete Dunne, Damian Priest and Killian Dain battle to earn a shot at Adam Cole's NXT championship Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. No titles are on the line as Cole, North American champ Roderick Strong, tag champs Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly as well as women's champ Shayna Baszler will all be competing in the eponymous match.

Below is all the information you need to watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch 2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Illinois

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 match card