2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 -- matches, card, predictions, date, rumors, location, start time

The third edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames is upon us, and NXT is doing well to build the card with just under a month until showtime on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Chicago. There is only one bout officially announced at this time, but it seems that as many as three are set.

The one match that is announced is the first-ever women's WarGames battle with teams captained by NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler and former NXT UK women's champion Rhea Ripley. As far as what else will go down on the show, it is anyone's guess at this point.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier on WWE Network. Stay tuned with CBS Sports from now through the show for news, predictions and then live coverage of the event.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames matches

Women's WarGames -- Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, Jessamen Duke, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, TBD: NXT general manager William Regal made this match official with Baszler and Ripley as team captains. The other participants were not confirmed, but based on the brawl, it is fair to assume these are the sides. Who will round out the face side? Perhaps Mia Yim?

Men's WarGames -- Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee & TBD: While this match was not officially announced, Ciampa made it clear he was "going to war" while staring down UE. Whether this will be a 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 match remains to be seen. Options for additional slots on the face team would be Dominic Dijakovic and Velveteen Dream, perhaps both if UE can add someone to their side. Another option is adding names from the predicted match below.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames predictions

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano: With Balor attacking Gargano a couple of weeks ago and calling him out this past week, it makes sense that these two would go one-on-one in the featured singles match of the show. Otherwise, with no main titles on the line, NXT would really be scraping the bottom of the barrel for additional matches.

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Damian Priest & Killian Dain: Priest has had issues with Dunne, while Dain has created problems with both men. With singles matches ahead in both rivalries, a potential tag team match on TakeOver could make sense.