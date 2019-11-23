2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 -- matches, card, start time, predictions, date, rumors, location

The third installment of the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event will take place on Saturday night as the 2019 Survivor Series weekend activities continue. The WarGames matches that have taken place in WWE have very much delivered since their long-awaited return two years ago, and this year is more important as a women's WarGames match will be included on the card for the first time in history. In addition to the WarGames contests, the card has also filled out with a few can't-miss matches, including the return of Finn Balor to a TakeOver event where he will square off with a dream opponent.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier on WWE Network. Stay tuned with CBS Sports from now through the show for news, predictions and then live coverage of the event.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames matches

Women's WarGames -- Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray vs. Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox: NXT general manager William Regal made this match official with Baszler and Ripley as team captains. Some of the other participants have been confirmed, but one spot remains on Baszler's team considering neither of the other Horsewomen appear to be competing. Perhaps Dakota Kai turning on the faces after Ripley did not choose her?

Men's WarGames -- Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominic Dijakovic & TBD: It was first thought this would be a five-on-five match, but it looks like it will wind up the NXT-traditional four-on-four. Dijakovic is on the team replacing Matt Riddle (who has other plans), while the final spot remains to be determined. It makes the most sense for Velveteen Dream to come back and fill that position.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle: With Balor attacking Johnny Gargano a couple of weeks ago and calling him out this past week, it made sense to go in this direction. However, Gargano is nursing a neck injury and has been pulled from the show. Riddle has been inserted in his place, and while it does not make the same storyline sense as Gargano did, this should be one of the best matches in NXT this year.

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain to determine No. 1 contender to NXT championship: Priest has had issues with Dunne, while Dain has created problems with both men. These three men will take part in a triple threat match on Saturday, with some added stakes. The winner will compete the following night on the big stage of the Survivor Series opposite Adam Cole for the NXT championship.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (Kickoff show): This match was announced one night before the WarGames event shortly after SmackDown went off the air, and without a doubt, this should be a great one. It should also give us a better understanding of who may challenge Lio Rush next for the NXT cruiserweight championship.