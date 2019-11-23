2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 results -- Live recap, grades, highlights, matches, full card

Saturday night marks the third time NXT will hold a WarGames-themed event since bringing the iconic match out of retirement and into the WWE Universe. The 2019 edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames will feature not one but two WarGames matches now with the inclusion of the first all-women's edition of the match. Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley captain teams for the women's match while Adam Cole and Undisputed Era take on a team captained by Tommaso Ciampa.

There are two non-WarGames matches planned for the event, both with big ramifications. Finn Balor takes part in his first TakeOver match -- not counting NXT UK -- since 2016 when he takes on Matt Riddle, who is replacing the injured Johnny Gargano. And Damien Priest, Pete Dunne and Killian Dain will do battle for the opportunity to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT championship Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 matches

Men's WarGames : Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & TBA vs. Undisputed Era



: Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & TBA vs. Undisputed Era Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain (No. 1 Contendership)

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 live results, highlights

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 recap, grades

Angel Garza def. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott via pinfall after hitting the Wing Clipper. Very good kickoff show action from Garza and Scott. Scott hit Garza with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron and a double stomp to the outside. Garza took several shortcuts, including attempting a low blow after distracting the referee. Scott caught the kick and tried to fire back but the opening was left in the ensuing back-and-forth for Garza to hit a knee and follow up with the Wing Clipper for the three count. Grade: B-

Women's WarGames -- Rhea Ripley & Candice LeRae def. Shayna Baszler (via pinfall), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray: Recap and grade coming soon.

Order of entry: (1-2) Shirai and LaRae, (3) Belair, (4) Ripley, (5) Ray, (6) Baszler