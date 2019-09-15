2019 WWE Clash of Champions live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network

WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view is historically defined by a lineup chock full of title matches. When the event returns to pay-per-view Sunday night, it will be no different with a championship being on the line in 10 of the 11 matches on the card.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will clash for the universal championship in the presumptive main event, but not before they team together to defend their Raw tag team championship against the team of Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler earlier in the evening. Kofi Kingston will also put the WWE championship on the line against Randy Orton after their inconclusive showdown at August's SummerSlam event. In the lone non-title match of the evening, Roman Reigns will look for revenge against Erick Rowan in a no disqualification match on the heels of Rowan's weeks-long campaign of attacks.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Clash of Champions predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch Clash of Champions 2019

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Clash of Champions 2019 match card