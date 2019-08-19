2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches, card, date, location, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

With one of "The Big Four" WWE pay-per-views in SummerSlam behind us, it's time to shift focus to Clash of Champions, an event which returns to the schedule for the first time since 2017. Historically, WWE uses the show to put every title in the company (or brand) on the line in a single night. A new wrinkle has been added this year, though, as WWE brought back the King of the Ring tournament with the finals likely to be taking place at the event. This year's card goes down at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior at 6 p.m.

So let's now take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about the upcoming Clash of Champions card as the show returns from a one-year hiatus.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches

2019 WWE Clash of Champions card predictions

Universal championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman: Strowman made the surprise save of Rollins when the champ was being attacked by The OC, but it's likely they remain on the same side for only so long. Rollins has put Brock Lesnar behind him and needs a new monster in his life. It seems only a matter of time before "The Monster Among Men" is telling Rollins he'll "get these hands."

WWE championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Things weren't settled between Kofi and Orton at SummerSlam, and it's been made clear as day their feud will continue to be central to the WWE championship picture for some time. Orton hit Kingston with an RKO following a six-man tag on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and the two are advertised to wrestle for the belt in a triple threat with Dolph Ziggler on the SmackDown debut episode on Fox. So don't expect their issues to be solved at Clash of Champions.

King of the Ring finals -- Raw finalist vs. SmackDown finalist: We know nothing about how the tournament will play out at this time as it just gets underway, but there are plenty of compelling matches possible to crown the first King of the Ring since Bad News Barrett in 2015.

Raw women's championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: There's a chance they drag out getting to Banks vs. Lynch until Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6. If that's the case, Banks could face Natalya first. Banks attacked both Natalya and Lynch upon returning at the Raw after SummerSlam, so either option makes sense for Clash of Champions. But Banks vs. Lynch in the cell just sounds like money, with their first encounter likely taking place on this show if Natalya is not an option for "The Boss."

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (or Rowan): There has been a slow burn to get to Bryan vs. Reigns, and it's possible to use Rowan as a hurdle "The Big Dog" must clear to get to a match with "The Planet's Champion." Buddy Murphy has also been a central figure in the story, so how he factors in at the pay-per-view remains to be seen.