2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches, card, date, location, start time, predictions, PPV rumors

WWE Clash of Champions will be making its return following a one-year hiatus as the event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Charlotte. It's a night where every title in the company will be defended, so needless to say, there are few pay-per-views on the calendar that carry much higher stakes. Clash of Champions will begin at 7 p.m ET and air live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's now take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about the upcoming Clash of Champions card as the show returns from a one-year hiatus.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman: Although the two are the reigning Raw tag team champions, Strowman has been eyeing the universal title for the past few weeks. The "Monster Among Men" laid down the challenge to Rollins on Raw, and the champ was happy to accept as these two will have a heavy workload come Clash of Champions.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair threw down the gauntlet while appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown Live, saying while Bayley is the champ, it's Flair who is the brand. Bayley responded, accepted Flairs challenge and then proceeded to shove her to the ground. The match has not been made official as of this time, but both women have agreed to the title bout.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: Here's where the heavy workload for Rollins & Strowman comes in leading up to their showdown for the universal title. On a night where every title is required to be defended, they must put these titles on the line before battling for the top prize. Ziggler & Roode -- an interesting choice of challengers, to say the least -- earned the opportunity after winning a tag team turmoil match on Raw.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions card predictions

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Things weren't settled between Kofi and Orton at SummerSlam, and it's been made clear as day their feud will continue to be central to the WWE championship picture for some time. Orton hit Kingston with an RKO following a six-man tag on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and the two are advertised to wrestle for the belt in a triple threat with Dolph Ziggler on the SmackDown debut episode on Fox. So don't expect their issues to be solved at Clash of Champions.

King of the Ring finals -- Raw finalist vs. SmackDown finalist: We know nothing about how the tournament will play out at this time as it just gets underway, but there are plenty of compelling matches possible to crown the first King of the Ring since Bad News Barrett in 2015.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: There's a chance they drag out getting to Banks vs. Lynch until Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6. If that's the case, Banks could face Natalya first. Banks attacked both Natalya and Lynch upon returning at the Raw after SummerSlam, so either option makes sense for Clash of Champions. But Banks vs. Lynch in the cell just sounds like money, with their first encounter likely taking place on this show if Natalya is not an option for "The Boss."

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (or Rowan): There has been a slow burn to get to Bryan vs. Reigns, and it's possible to use Rowan as a hurdle "The Big Dog" must clear to get to a match with "The Planet's Champion." Buddy Murphy has also been a central figure in the story, so how he factors in at the pay-per-view remains to be seen.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Revival: The Revival issued a challenge for the pay-per-view on SmackDown after crushing Xavier Woods' leg on Raw. It's an opportune time for The Revival to attempt to continue their run of getting the better of New Day.