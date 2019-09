2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches, card, date, predictions, location, start time, PPV rumors

WWE Clash of Champions took a year off from the normal pay-per-view schedule, but it's time for the event to reemerge in 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Charlotte. As is customary, every title in the company will be defended at Clash of Champions, so needless to say, there are few events throughout the year that carry much higher stakes. In addition to the championship bouts, we will also likely crown ourselves a brand-new King of the Ring. Clash of Champions will begin at 7 p.m ET and air live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's now take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about the upcoming Clash of Champions card as the show returns from a one-year hiatus.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman: Although the two are the reigning Raw tag team champions, Strowman has been eyeing the universal title for the past few weeks. The "Monster Among Men" laid down the challenge to Rollins on Raw, and the champ was happy to accept as these two will have a heavy workload come Clash of Champions.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Things weren't settled between Kingston and Orton at SummerSlam, and it's been made clear as day their feud will continue to be central to the WWE championship picture for some time. Orton hit Kingston with an RKO following a six-man tag on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and the following week it was Kingston executing his own sneak attack with a Trouble in Paradise. With the two are advertised to wrestle for the title in a triple threat with Dolph Ziggler on the SmackDown debut episode on Fox in October, this feud may not come to an end at Clash of Champions.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: There are some who believe that this match should main event the show come Sept. 15 ... and those people may be correct. Since Banks' shocking return a few weeks ago where she targeted Lynch, this has been the hottest angle going in the company by far. These two women should put on an absolute show at Clash of Champions, no matter where they're slotted on the card.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair threw down the gauntlet while appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown Live, saying while Bayley is the champ, it's Flair who is the brand. Bayley responded, accepted Flairs challenge and then proceeded to shove her to the ground. The match has not been made official as of this time, but both women have agreed to the title bout.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz: The newfound alliance of Nakamura and mouthpiece Sami Zayn have turned their attention towards eight-time IC champ The Miz. Many thought it would be Ali -- who has his hands full at the moment with the King of the Ring tournament -- getting this spot against Nakamura, but no one could really complain when a decorated, veteran champion such as The Miz steps in for a bit.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: Here's where the heavy workload for Rollins & Strowman comes in leading up to their showdown for the universal title. On a night where every title is required to be defended, they must put these titles on the line before battling for the top prize. Ziggler & Roode -- an interesting choice of challengers, to say the least -- earned the opportunity after winning a tag team turmoil match on Raw.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Revival: Away from the Raw tag team title scene, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have set their sights on the blue brand tag team titles while they assist Randy Orton in his rivalry with WWE champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston. The Revival recently issued a challenge on challenge on SmackDown television, and now they'll get their shot.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo: Carrillo punched his ticket to a shot at Gulak's title by defeating Oney Lorcan in a No. 1 contender's match on the Aug. 27 edition of 205 Live. There's history here with Gulak formerly operating as a "mentor" for the high-flying Carrillo before a falling out and eventual match that saw the youngster score the win. Two months later, Gulak won the title at Stomping Grounds.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions card predictions

King of the Ring finals -- Raw finalist vs. SmackDown finalist: We know nothing about how the tournament will play out at this time as it just gets underway, but there are plenty of compelling matches possible to crown the first King of the Ring since Bad News Barrett in 2015.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (or Rowan): There has been a slow burn to get to Bryan vs. Reigns, and it's possible to use Rowan as a hurdle "The Big Dog" must clear to get to a match with "The Planet's Champion." Buddy Murphy has also been a central figure in the story, so how he factors in at the pay-per-view remains to be seen.