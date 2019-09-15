2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches, card, start time, PPV rumors, date, predictions, location

Sunday night, the WWE Clash of Champions event is set to make its comeback to the usual pay-per-view schedule. It was absent from the 2018 event slate, but the night in which every title in WWE is on the line will be taking center stage this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. The WWE Clash of Champions event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network with the kickoff show festivities leading us all in beginning at 6 p.m.

Let's now take a look at what we know about the upcoming Clash of Champions card as the show returns from a one-year hiatus.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman: Although the two are the reigning Raw tag team champions, Strowman has been eyeing the universal title for the past few weeks. The "Monster Among Men" laid down the challenge to Rollins on Raw, and the champ was happy to accept as these two will have a heavy workload come Clash of Champions (more on that below).

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Things weren't settled between Kingston and Orton at SummerSlam, and it's been made clear as day their feud will continue to be central to the WWE championship picture for some time. Orton hit Kingston with an RKO following a six-man tag on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and the following week it was Kingston executing his own sneak attack with a Trouble in Paradise. With the two are advertised to wrestle for the title in a triple threat with Dolph Ziggler on the SmackDown debut episode on Fox in October, this feud may not come to an end at Clash of Champions.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: There are some who believe that this match should main event the show come Sept. 15 ... and those people may be correct. Since Banks' shocking return a few weeks ago where she targeted Lynch, this has been the hottest angle going in the company by far. These two women should put on an absolute show at Clash of Champions, no matter where they're slotted on the card.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair threw down the gauntlet while appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown Live, saying while Bayley is the champ, it's Flair who is the brand. Bayley responded, accepted Flairs challenge and then proceeded to shove her to the ground.

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No disqualification): There has been a slow burn to get to Bryan vs. Reigns, but for right now they're going to use Rowan as a hurdle "The Big Dog" must clear to get to a match with "The Planet's Champion." Rowan has been revealed the the man who attacked Reigns during the forklift incident, though the endgame of this storyline is certainly Bryan being revealed as the mastermind all along. On the final SmackDown before the pay-per-view, Rowan and Reigns brawled through the crowd and Rowan used camera equipment to lay out Reigns. Following the brawl, the match was made no disqualification.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz: The newfound alliance of Nakamura and mouthpiece Sami Zayn have turned their attention towards eight-time IC champ The Miz. Many thought it would be Ali -- who has his hands full at the moment with the King of the Ring tournament -- getting this spot against Nakamura, but no one could really complain when a decorated, veteran champion such as The Miz steps in for a bit.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander: With a clean pinfall victory over Styles to conclude a 10-man tag team match on Raw in Madison Square Garden on the go-home show, Alexander earned the opportunity to challenge the champion for the title at Clash of Champions.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: Here's where the heavy workload for Rollins & Strowman comes in leading up to their showdown for the universal title. On a night where every title is required to be defended, they must put these titles on the line before battling for the top prize. Ziggler & Roode -- an interesting choice of challengers, to say the least -- earned the opportunity after winning a tag team turmoil match on Raw.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Revival: Away from the Raw tag team title scene, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have set their sights on the blue brand tag team titles while they assist Randy Orton in his rivalry with WWE champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston. The Revival recently issued a challenge on challenge on SmackDown television, and now they'll get their shot.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire: WWE made a match for the championships official after Fire & Desire picked up a win over the champs in a non-title match on SmackDown.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado: Carrillo punched his ticket to a shot at Gulak's title by defeating Oney Lorcan in a No. 1 contender's match on the Aug. 27 edition of 205 Live. Dorado defeated Carrillo on the Sept. 3 edition of the show to earn his own spot in the match and turn it into a triple threat. There's history here with Gulak formerly operating as a "mentor" for the high-flying Carrillo before a falling out and eventual match that saw the youngster score the win. Two months later, Gulak won the title at Stomping Grounds.