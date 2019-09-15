2019 WWE Clash of Champions predictions, matches, card, start time, location, date, PPV preview

Sunday night, WWE will present the ever-important Clash of Champions pay-per-view live from Charlotte, North Carolina. As we enter a fall season in which WWE as a whole is feeling immense pressure from the upstart AEW as well as its NXT brand making the key move to the USA Network, the Clash of Champions offering has the opportunity to push things in a positive direction during a crucial time for the promotion.

Universal champion Seth Rollins will not only defend his title against Braun Strowman in what will be a strong candidate for the main event, the duo will also defend their Raw tag team titles against Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler. There's also a pair of exciting women's title bouts involving the NXT Four Horsewomen as Bayley defends her SmackDown title against Charlotte and Raw champion Becky Lynch faces a rejuvenated Sasha Banks.

Let's now have a look at who our CBS experts predict comes out victorious at Clash of Champions, and be sure to check back on Sunday for live coverage of the show.

2019 Clash of Champions predictions

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Adam Silverstein, Jack Crosby: It feels a month or two too soon to pull the trigger on a Carrillo title run. Adding Dorado to the match gives Gulak another competitor to beat to avoid Carrillo losing any shine while dragging the program out another month when it will feel like the right moment for Carrillo to go over. Pick: Drew Gulak retains the title

Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

AS, BC, JC: The one good thing about putting these titles on Bliss & Cross is that they are getting on television as opposed to being largely ignored with the Boss 'N Hug Connection and completely forgotten about with The IIconics. And, to be fair, Bliss & Cross are doing a good job as champions with their partnership having worked out quite well to this point. Ultimately, the Kabuki Warriors need to be the ones taking the titles off this team, and I don't see that happening until they are further established and, you know, return to television. It would not make much sense for there to be a title change here, particularly since there's no real heat on Fire & Desire. Pick: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross retain the titles

BB: It may be too soon to have the belts change hands, but this has the feel of a feud that could see a couple quick title changes. Bliss & Cross seem like the right team to leave the feud with the belts, but some heel nonsense could give Fire & Desire a short run with the titles coming out of Clash. Pick: Fire & Desire win the titles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

BC, AS, BB: The build to his match has been … wait, has there even been a build? That fact alone seems to secure the likelihood that Big E and Xavier Woods retain the titles considering The Revival just recently wore the Raw titles. The good news, however, is that all four of these wrestlers can work and The Revival has yet to really showcase on the main roster the kind of in-ring work that produced instant classic feuds against #DIY and American Alpha. In that case, consider this match a sleeper for best of the night should they be given the time to shine. Pick: New Day retain the titles

JC: I love Big E & Xavier Woods, I truly do. But I didn't think they needed another run with the tag titles, so I'm perfectly OK with the reign ending here. This will tie in a bit with a prediction I'll be making for another match on this card involving a man whom Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder have been (entertainingly) directly tied to of late, but the right move here is to give the talented heel tandem a run with the blue brand championship for the first time in their careers. Pick: The Revival win the titles

Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

AS, BC, BB: If I was booking, I would keep the titles on Rollins & Strowman as I think it would be interesting to see them work together past whatever happens in the universal title match later in the show. But teaming up random main event singles to move the tiles to a new team is a classic WWE trope, and to be fair, Zigger & Roode make a great team that did impress during its one-night run to the No. 1 contendership. WWE has been teasing Rollins and Strowman getting in each other's way recently, and I expect that to pay off as it makes no sense to have two guys continue to dominate both title pictures. Pick: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win the titles

JC: I think we get the swerve here. The obvious expectation is that Rollins & Strowman will fail to co-exist as their universal title match later in the night looms, thus ultimately costing them the titles and fueling the 1-on-1 fire even more. I just don't see the makeshift team of Roode & Ziggler getting the nod, though. You could keep the titles on Rollins & Strowman and have them maybe drop them back to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in the very near future -- maybe as early as Monday night. With the Clash of Champions drama out of the way between Rollins & Strowman with the winner having to deal with "The Fiend" for the next few weeks, this could set up a very credible tag title feud on Raw between once-again-champs Gallows & Anderson and The Viking Raiders. Pick: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman retain the titles

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

BC: Sometimes the best PPV predictions can be made by simply following the storyline and looking for patterns. Other times they can come from reading the dirt sheets or anticipating the direction WWE appears to be heading. This guess would be more towards the latter as Miz could equal the promotion's record for IC title reigns with a win. Who owns that record, you might ask? Current AEW champion and chief WWE competitor Chris Jericho. Vince McMahon has also never appeared to be all that high on pushing Nakamura, which would make putting an important secondary title on such a good talker as Miz ahead of the SmackDown-to-Fox move a potentially smart one. Pick: The Miz wins the title

JC, AS, BB: Yeah, i get that some people aren't particularly on board with Sami Zayn serving as Nakamura's mouthpiece (even though I'm very much enjoying it thus far), but that shouldn't distract from the fact that this recent IC title run has seemed to reinvigorate the former IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion. He's slowly reverted back to the Nakamura we all grew to know and love over the years, and while Miz should give him a credible opponent on this show, Nakamura's momentum shouldn't come to a halt just yet. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura retains the title

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

BC, JC: Consider this an opportunity for WWE to make Alexander an overnight superstar. Not only does this match have slam-dunk potential from the standpoint of theatrics and in-ring chemistry, it's very likely that Styles could go from a loss here to a world championship title feud opposite just about anyone. Alexander does the little things so well in addition to being a great worker and has huge babyface potential as a champion given his underdog booking on the main roster up to this point. Pick: Cedric Alexander wins the title

BB, AS: This should be a fantastic match and Alexander has all the tools to be champ if WWE lets him do his thing. This just isn't the best way or time to take the title away from Styles. There's not enough build and the OC benefits from having the strap around its leader. Better luck next time, Ced. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification Match)

BC, JC: This match certainly has all the makings to be a predictable one with Reigns overcoming the physicality of Rowan to package a spear and Superman Punch for the pin. But something about the crazy backstage behavior of Rowan after Tuesday's fantastic go-home brawl has me thinking big-picture booking. If WWE is finally going to give Bray Wyatt's new character the monster push it deserves and follow through on making him a top heel and major title contender, this would be the show to make a huge statement. It wouldn't be absurd to consider Wyatt re-forming his former faction by helping Rowan beat Reigns before having a hand in the Rollins-Strowman match, to boot. Why not even bring back Luke Harper for good measure. Am I missing anyone else from Wyatt Family past? Oh yeah, heel Daniel Bryan, too. Nailed it. Pick: Erick Rowan wins

AS, BB: There is certainly the potential for Rowan to be a red herring in this entire storyline with his giving The Claw to Bryan planned to throw Reigns off the scent of the true mastermind behind this plot. And it would make sense for WWE to give a win to a "new" character, though this is the third time Rowan has been somewhat reinvented in the last two years. Ultimately, though, it makes little sense for Reigns to lose to Rowan if he wasn't going to lose to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, for example. WWE likes putting Reigns over in spots like this, and while I would love to see the booking with him losing, I simply don't think it is going to happen. Plus, this storyline has been so poorly put together that we still don't have any real motivation for Rowan attacking Reigns in the first place. Pick: Roman Reigns wins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

JC, BC, AS, BB: If you're gonna run with this tweak in Bayley's character recently, then you can't take that title off her. By hook or by crook, she needs to overcome "The Queen" and keep that title around her waist. Bayley and Sasha Banks failed to both walk out of WrestleMania with titles around their waists, but that won't be the case come Sunday in Charlotte. Which brings us to our next consensus agreement ... Pick: Bayley retains the title

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

BB, BC, AS, JC: Over the last few weeks, my dream has become Raw and Smackdown dominated by Banks and Bayley as heel champions. The connection between the two is deep and meaningful, and it'd be a refreshing and different thing to do with the division. Lynch has lost steam as her run as champ has continued, and it would benefit everyone involved to have her on the chase again with Banks heeling it up. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

AS, BC, JC: Anyone who reads our WWE predictions regularly knows that picking Kingston to lose the title has been done constantly -- at least on my end -- over the last few months. And for good reason: Kingston is better chasing the title than he is as champion, though WWE has given him extremely strong booking since he took the strap at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, this storyline feels like an afterthought entering Clash of Champions considering how much more prominence has been given to the Regins-Bryan-Rowan booking and the way they booked the first Kingston-Orton match at SummerSlam. This is a great storyline for Kingston, and it should continue with Orton winning the title here only for Kingston to challenge him for a rematch at Hell in a Cell in an attempt to win it back. We need a main-event level shakeup on the men's side, and this is the right match to do it. Pick: Randy Orton wins the title

BB: This feud has been building and building to the point where a Hell in a Cell match is almost inevitable. The question is: does WWE want Kofi in the Cell trying to get his belt back -- likely because The Revival helped Orton win the belt at the Clash -- or do they want Kofi entering as champ via the challenge from Orton to prove Kingston truly is not afraid of him. I'm banking on Kofi being champ heading into Hell in a Cell. Pick: Kofi Kingston retains the title

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

BC, AS, JC, BB: WWE has simply put too much time into pushing Rollins as a top babyface star over the past year to see that momentum end now, so close to his pair of clean victories over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. But the manner in which this match is booked will be important, however. A schmoz finish isn't out of the question should Strowman turn heel and the match be interrupted by, say, Bray Wyatt? While that type of booking is certainly ambitious -- particularly if Strowman chose to rejoin his old leader -- the creative direction of pitting Rollins and Strowman against each other despite being accidental tag team champions has been strong. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title