2019 WWE Clash of Champions results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

All 10 main-roster championships are at stake Sunday as WWE Clash of Champions takes over Charlotte. The 11-match card has the potential to be a pivotal one given the climate of pro wrestling over the next 30 days with the launch of rival promotion AEW and WWE's SmackDown Live moving to primetime television on FOX.

A must-see women's match for the Raw championship pits Becky Lynch against a resurgent Sasha Banks in a bout that could end up closing the show. Seth Rollins will also defend his universal championship against Braun Strowman on the same night both will defend their Raw tag team titles, Kofi Kingston defends the WWE title against longtime rival Randy Orton, and there's so much more on tap Sunday night.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post.

2019 WWE Clash of Champions matches

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman



Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification)

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

2019 WWE Clash of Champions live results, highlights

2019 WWE Clash of Champions recap, grades

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) def. Lince Dorado (via pinfall) and Humberto Carrillo to retain the title (Kickoff Show): Fun piece of business to open the event as both Dorado and Carrillo stood out for their aerial theatrics in this step-up opportunity. The match was frantic and fun for as long as it lasted with Gulak earning a sneaky win late. The only issue was the somewhat sloppy finish. Carrillo landed an Aztec Press on Dorado that was anything but clean. And after Gulak tossed Carrillo out from behind, a rollup attempt on Dorado saw the referee need to verbally cue Gulak that Dorado's shoulders weren't both down before delivering the 1-2-3. Grade: C+

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander: Live now.