2019 WWE Crown Jewel matches, card, predictions, start time, PPV rumors, date, location

WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view returns on Oct. 31 with a big card from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the event serves as part of WWE's larger 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority, it also will bring in some legends along with the usual WWE slate of big matches. The event has a strong crossover theme featuring combat athletes thanks to boxing superstar Tyson Fury and former UFC champ Cain Velasquez making their WWE pay-per-view debuts.

Due to SmackDown being moved to Fridays, this event will take place on a Thursday afternoon with the show beginning at 1 p.m. ET and likely lasting three hours or so. Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- for WWE's return to the Middle East.

2019 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere): Despite the fact that Wyatt was moved over to SmackDown, WWE is presenting this cross-branded match on the show. Fans were none too pleased with the finish of their Hell in a Cell bout, so it will be interesting to see what WWE does for a result here considering it would not make any sense to put the title on Wyatt at this juncture.

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez: After Lesnar took only seconds to win the WWE championship from Kofi Kingston in the main event of SmackDown's debut on Fox, he was physically dominated by Velasquez. Velasquez is the man who took the UFC championship from Lesnar in October 2010. After a brief stint in AAA, rumors emerged Velasquez would sign with WWE or AEW. Following his surprise debut on SmackDown, WWE held a press conference announcing Velasquez would make battle Lesnar in KSA for the title..

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury: Lineal heavyweight boxing champ Fury also found himself in the mix at SmackDown's Fox debut, first engaging in a staredown with Strowman and then jumping the barricade before being held back by security. On Raw, the two men again got into it, leading to a lengthy pull-apart brawl that saw security and the locker room barely able to contain the big men. Confirmed at the same press conference as Lesnar vs. Velasquez, it seems this match taking place in Saudi Arabia will be used as an effort to promote Fury's upcoming rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Team Hogan: Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, Shorty G vs. Team Flair: Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre: One month ahead of Survivor Series, fans will be treated to a five-on-five elimination match as Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair corner teams after a verbal altercation when the pair appeared on Miz TV. Rusev has been mocked by Orton and Corbin after Lana entered into a relationship with Lashley, leading the Bulgarian to lay out both men on a recent episode of Raw. Seth Rollins was originally captain of Team Hogan but has since been pulled to defend his title against Bray Wyatt. Roman Reigns was announced as the new team captain while Ali and Shorty G were added to the team on SmackDown.

Mansoor vs. Cesaro: WWE announced this match on Twitter, and it is largely a match for the local crowd as it'll have a hero to cheer on. Cesaro is a great hand who will likely make Mansoor look like a million bucks in front of a crowd who will be dying to see him get the win.

Tag Team Turmoil: WWE announced the "largest Tag Team Turmoil match in history" for Crown Jewel. The World Cup and the title of "best tag team in the world" will be on the line in the match featuring The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

2019 WWE Crown Jewel predictions

The Undertaker? We know very little about what will go down at Crown Jewel, but it seems likely Undertaker will be involved. He has, after all, been central to the big-money Saudi Arabia shows to this point. Where could "The Deadman" pop up? That's still to be seen, but he'd make a hell of an addition to Team Hogan and would not have to do too much heavy lifting -- literally or figuratively.