2019 WWE Crown Jewel matches, card, start time, PPV rumors, date, predictions, location

The WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Thursday, Oct. 31 from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. This is the second Crown Jewel event in WWE history and the fourth trip for the promotion to KSA on their current 10-year deal with the country. There are already some big names confirmed for the event, as is the standard for WWE's trips to Saudi Arabia, but many more superstars will be added to the card as the event draws near.

Due to SmackDown being moved to Fridays, this event will take place on a Thursday afternoon with the show beginning at 1 p.m. ET and likely lasting three hours or so. Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- for WWE's return to the Middle East.

2019 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Team Hogan: Seth Rollins, Rusev + 3 TBD vs. Team Flair: Randy Orton, King Corbin + 3 TBD: One month ahead of Survivor Series, fans will be treated to a five-on-five elimination match as Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair corner teams after a verbal altercation when the pair appeared on Miz TV. Rusev has been mocked by Orton and Corbin after Lana entered into a relationship with Bobby Lashley, leading the Bulgarian to lay out both men on a recent episode of Raw. The remaining members of both teams are still to be determined, but Lashley seems a good fit for Team Flair.

2019 WWE Crown Jewel predictions

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez: After Lesnar took only seconds to win the WWE championship from Kofi Kingston in the main event of SmackDown's debut on Fox, he was physically dominated by Velasquez. Velasquez is the man who took the UFC championship from Lesnar in October 2010. After a brief stint in AAA, rumors emerged Velasquez would sign with WWE or AEW. Following his surprise debut on SmackDown, it was reported -- but not confirmed -- the showdown between the former Octagon rivals would happen at Crown Jewel rather than a marquee event down the road.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury: Lineal heavyweight boxing champ Fury also found himself in the mix at SmackDown's Fox debut, first engaging in a staredown with Strowman and then jumping the barricade before being held back by security. On Raw, the two men again got into it, leading to a lengthy pull-apart brawl that saw security and the locker room barely able to contain the big men. While not confirmed, this match taking place in Saudi Arabia will be used as an effort to promote Fury's upcoming rematch with Deontay Wilder.