2019 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

Through all the legitimate controversy about holding yet another event in Saudi Arabia, WWE has managed to put together an interesting card in its fourth foray into the country and second such-named Crown Jewel event. With both heavyweight titles on the line, two big-name combat sports athletes competing in a WWE ring for the first time, the first-ever WWE women's match in the nation and a 10-man tag team match featuring some of the company's top stars, Crown Jewel does have an opportunity to be a solid showcase for the company.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who took that title from current WWE champion Brock Lesnar, will have his first official WWE match against Lesnar in a bout that should set the stage for a long-term feud considering Velasquez has signed a long-term deal with the company. Boxing's "lineal heavyweight champion," Tyson Fury, will also step into the ring against Braun Strowman in a match aimed at raising the profile of both men. The universal title will also be on the line as Seth Rollins once again defends against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, this time in a falls count anywhere match that cannot be stopped for any reason.

Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and listen to our preview of Crown Jewel.

2019 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Universal Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, match cannot be stopped)



: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, match cannot be stopped) WWE Championship : Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali & Shorty G) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Shinsuke Nakamura)

World Cup to crown Best in the World: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. The OC vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team (Tag Team Turmoil)

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. The OC vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team (Tag Team Turmoil) United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD

2019 WWE Crown Jewel results, grades

Humberto Carillo wins 20-Man Battle Royal, becomes No. 1 contender for U.S. title (Kickoff Show): Surprisingly, with eight competitors left, big names like Buddy Murphy, R-Truth and Andrade were eliminated leaving Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander and Humberto Carillo as the final four. The fans chanted for Harper off the bat, and he eliminated Alexander. Following a brief interruption (see below) the former partners double teamed Carillo. However, as they attempted to eliminate him, Carillo slide under their legs on the ring apron and tipped them both over the top rope to win. One of the more creative battle royal finishes we have seen in quite some time saved a boring match. Grade: C+

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Sunil Singh (c) via pinfall to win the title (Kickoff Show): Once both were eliminated from the battle royal, Truth rolled up Singh outside the ring in a title change that popped the crowd.

2019 Crown Jewel live updates, highlights

