2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, picks, pools, undrafted superstars, rules, format
Breaking down every detail of the WWE Draft between SmackDown (Fox) and Raw (USA Network)
In what was billed as a true brand split that gives WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft wrapped up its two-day affair. While prior drafts were promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- was marketed as Fox vs. USA Network.
WWE attempted to treat the draft like sports. That meant not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happened and a preset draft pool (though it was split between the shows to maintain excitement). Raw (as a longer show) got three picks for every two SmackDown received. It also earned the first pick on both episodes. WWE was criticized Friday for the draft order having been posted on its website days prior. The draft "war rooms" for Fox and USA Network were also comedically bad, and there was no fan fare once names were drafted.
The overall takeaway from the draft? Raw has far more "workers" and a more robust women's division than SmackDown, which includes a lot of big names that Vince McMahon likely wanted for the show's first year on Fox. Let's take a look at how the rosters break down along with complete draft results from each day at the bottom of the post.
WWE rosters
Men
- Raw (24): Seth Rollins (c), AJ Styles (c) [part of OC], Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega], Rusev, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth (c), EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Titus O'Neil
- SmackDown (16): Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn], Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston [part of New Day], Daniel Bryan, Ali, The Miz, King Corbin, Shorty Gable, Elias, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater
Women
- Raw (9): Becky Lynch (c), Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Kabuki Warriors (c), Liv Morgan
- SmackDown (5): Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Carmella
Tag teams
- Raw (3): The Viking Raiders (c), The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Street Profits
- SmackDown (6): The Revival (c), New Day, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, B-Team
Remaining superstars
- Undrafted men: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Luke Harper
- Undrafted women: Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
- Undrafted tag teams: AOP (Akam & Rezar), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
- Unlisted in draft pools: The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons
- Part-time / likely ineligible: Cain Velasquez, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker
WWE Draft results: Day 1 (Friday)
|Round
|Raw
|SmackDown
1
Becky Lynch (c)
Roman Reigns
The O.C. (AJ Styles [c], Good Brothers)
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Drew McIntyre
2
Randy Orton
Sasha Banks
Ricochet
Braun Strowman
Bobby Lashley
3
Alexa Bliss
Lacey Evans
Kevin Owens
The Revival (c)
Natalya
4
Viking Raiders (c)
Lucha House Party
Nikki Cross
Heavy Machinery
Street Profits
|UDFA
|EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara
|Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, B-Team
WWE Draft results: Day 2 (Monday)
|Round
|Raw
|SmackDown
1
Seth Rollins (c)
Brock Lesnar (c)
Charlotte Flair
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)
Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega]
2
Kabuki Warriors (c)
Daniel Bryan
Rusev
Bayley (c)
Aleister Black
3
Cedric Alexander
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn]
Humberto Carillo
Ali
Erick Rowan
4
Buddy Murphy
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Jinder Mahal
Carmella
R-Truth (c)
5
Samoa Joe
The Miz
Akira Tozawa
King Corbin
Shelton Benjamin
|6
|Rey Mysterio
|Shorty Gable
|
|Titus O'Neil
|Elias
|
|Liv Morgan
|
