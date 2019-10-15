2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, picks, pools, undrafted superstars, rules, format

Breaking down every detail of the WWE Draft between SmackDown (Fox) and Raw (USA Network)

In what was billed as a true brand split that gives WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft wrapped up its two-day affair. While prior drafts were promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- was marketed as Fox vs. USA Network.

WWE attempted to treat the draft like sports. That meant not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happened and a preset draft pool (though it was split between the shows to maintain excitement). Raw (as a longer show) got three picks for every two SmackDown received. It also earned the first pick on both episodes. WWE was criticized Friday for the draft order having been posted on its website days prior. The draft "war rooms" for Fox and USA Network were also comedically bad, and there was no fan fare once names were drafted.

The overall takeaway from the draft? Raw has far more "workers" and a more robust women's division than SmackDown, which includes a lot of big names that Vince McMahon likely wanted for the show's first year on Fox.  Let's take a look at how the rosters break down along with complete draft results from each day at the bottom of the post.

WWE rosters

Men

  • Raw (24): Seth Rollins (c), AJ Styles (c) [part of OC], Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega], Rusev, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth (c), EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Titus O'Neil
  • SmackDown (16): Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn], Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston [part of New Day], Daniel Bryan, Ali, The Miz, King Corbin, Shorty Gable, Elias, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater

Women

  • Raw (9): Becky Lynch (c), Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Kabuki Warriors (c), Liv Morgan
  • SmackDown (5): Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Carmella

Tag teams

  • Raw (3): The Viking Raiders (c), The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Street Profits
  • SmackDown (6): The Revival (c), New Day, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, B-Team

Remaining superstars

  • Undrafted men: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Luke Harper
  • Undrafted women: Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) 
  • Undrafted tag teams: AOP (Akam & Rezar), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
  • Unlisted in draft pools: The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons
  • Part-time / likely ineligible: Cain Velasquez, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker

WWE Draft results: Day 1 (Friday)

RoundRawSmackDown

1

Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns

The O.C. (AJ Styles [c], Good Brothers)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre

2

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

Ricochet

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

3

Alexa Bliss

Lacey Evans

Kevin Owens

The Revival (c)

Natalya

4

Viking Raiders (c)

Lucha House Party

Nikki Cross

Heavy Machinery

Street Profits

UDFA EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, B-Team

WWE Draft results: Day 2 (Monday)

RoundRawSmackDown

1

Seth Rollins (c)

Brock Lesnar (c)

Charlotte Flair

New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega]

2

Kabuki Warriors (c)

Daniel Bryan

Rusev

Bayley (c)

Aleister Black

3

Cedric Alexander

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn]

Humberto Carillo

Ali

Erick Rowan

4

Buddy Murphy

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Jinder Mahal

Carmella

R-Truth (c)

5

Samoa Joe

The Miz

Akira Tozawa

King Corbin

Shelton Benjamin

6 Rey Mysterio Shorty Gable

Titus O'Neil Elias

Liv Morgan


