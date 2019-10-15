2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, picks, pools, undrafted superstars, rules, format

In what was billed as a true brand split that gives WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft wrapped up its two-day affair. While prior drafts were promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- was marketed as Fox vs. USA Network.

WWE attempted to treat the draft like sports. That meant not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happened and a preset draft pool (though it was split between the shows to maintain excitement). Raw (as a longer show) got three picks for every two SmackDown received. It also earned the first pick on both episodes. WWE was criticized Friday for the draft order having been posted on its website days prior. The draft "war rooms" for Fox and USA Network were also comedically bad, and there was no fan fare once names were drafted.

The overall takeaway from the draft? Raw has far more "workers" and a more robust women's division than SmackDown, which includes a lot of big names that Vince McMahon likely wanted for the show's first year on Fox. Let's take a look at how the rosters break down along with complete draft results from each day at the bottom of the post.

WWE rosters

Men



Raw (24): Seth Rollins (c), AJ Styles (c) [part of OC], Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega], Rusev, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth (c), EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Titus O'Neil

Women



Raw (9): Becky Lynch (c), Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Kabuki Warriors (c), Liv Morgan

Tag teams



Raw (3): The Viking Raiders (c), The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Street Profits

Remaining superstars



Undrafted men: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Luke Harper

WWE Draft results: Day 1 (Friday)

Round Raw SmackDown 1 Becky Lynch (c) Roman Reigns The O.C. (AJ Styles [c], Good Brothers) "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Drew McIntyre 2 Randy Orton Sasha Banks Ricochet Braun Strowman Bobby Lashley 3 Alexa Bliss Lacey Evans Kevin Owens The Revival (c) Natalya 4 Viking Raiders (c) Lucha House Party Nikki Cross Heavy Machinery Street Profits UDFA EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, B-Team

WWE Draft results: Day 2 (Monday)

Round Raw SmackDown 1 Seth Rollins (c) Brock Lesnar (c) Charlotte Flair New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods) Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega] 2 Kabuki Warriors (c) Daniel Bryan Rusev Bayley (c) Aleister Black 3 Cedric Alexander Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn] Humberto Carillo Ali Erick Rowan 4 Buddy Murphy Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Jinder Mahal Carmella R-Truth (c) 5 Samoa Joe The Miz Akira Tozawa King Corbin Shelton Benjamin 6 Rey Mysterio Shorty Gable

Titus O'Neil Elias

