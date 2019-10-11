2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, rules, format, pools of superstars

In what is being billed as a true brand split that will give WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft will be held over two days, beginning with SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 11 and continuing with Raw on Monday, Oct. 14. While prior drafts have often been promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- is being marketed as Fox vs. USA Network. In fact, celebrities from both networks will be on hand as part of the WWE Draft process.

As far as as how the draft will go down, WWE is doing its best to treat it like real sports. That means not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happen and a preset draft pool. However, unlike most professional sports drafts, this pool of superstars is being split nearly in half with only superstars available each day. The reason? All the main event superstars would be chosen on the first night on SmackDown, leaving slim pickings and less reason to tune into Raw to see which superstars go to which brand. While it may be confusing, it is actually a smart decision.

Now all that's left is to break down the WWE Draft format and prepare for the actual selections. Keep on reading for a detailed look at the rules of the WWE Draft and which superstars are available to be selected each night.

WWE Draft format, rules

Pool: 71 superstars -- 30 on Friday, 41 on Monday

71 superstars -- 30 on Friday, 41 on Monday Picks: For every two SmackDown picks, Raw will get three

For every two SmackDown picks, Raw will get three Tag teams: Count as one pick, but teams can be split up

Count as one pick, but teams can be split up Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand

All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand No. 1 overall pick: Seth Rollins (representing Raw) and Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown) will fight on Friday with the winner's brand getting the opening selection.

Superstars draft-eligible on Friday, Oct. 11

Men (17): Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Sin Cara, Eric Young, EC3, Chad Gable, Heath Slater, Drew Gulak

Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Sin Cara, Eric Young, EC3, Chad Gable, Heath Slater, Drew Gulak Women (7): Becky Lynch (c), Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Tamina, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Becky Lynch (c), Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Tamina, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Teams (6): The Revival (c), The OC (AJ Styles [c], Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows), Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins), Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado), B-Team (Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel)

Superstars draft-eligible on Monday, Oct. 14

Men (26): Seth Rollins (c), Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn (c), Titus O'Neil, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Shelton Benjamin, Drake Maverick

Seth Rollins (c), Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn (c), Titus O'Neil, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Shelton Benjamin, Drake Maverick Women (12): Charlotte Flair (c), Bayley, Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane [c]), Carmella, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Charlotte Flair (c), Bayley, Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane [c]), Carmella, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) Teams (5): Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c), New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods), AOP (Akam & Rezar), Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Others

Notable listed: Street Profits, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick

Street Profits, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick Notable unlisted: The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Zelina Vega, Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons

The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Zelina Vega, Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons Part-time / likely ineligible: Cain Velasquez, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker

Celebrities joining the show