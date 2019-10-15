2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, rules, format, superstars, pools
Breaking down every detail of the WWE Draft between SmackDown (Fox) and Raw (USA Network)
In what is being billed as a true brand split that will give WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft is wrapping up its secondn day on Monday night. While prior drafts have often been promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- is being marketed as Fox vs. USA Network.
As far as as how the draft is going down, WWE is trying to treat it like real sports. That means not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happen and a preset draft pool. However, unlike most professional sports drafts, this pool of superstars was split nearly in half to create excitement for both shows. While that part may have been confusing, it was actually a smart decision.
WWE was criticized Friday for the draft order having been posted on its website days prior. The draft "war rooms" for Fox and USA Network were also comedicly bad, and there was no fan fare once names were drafted. Will Monday night be different? Keep on reading for the official WWE Draft rules along with the latest results and the pool of superstars available on Raw this upcoming Monday night.
WWE Draft format, rules
- Pool: 71 superstars -- 30 on Friday, 41 on Monday
- Picks: For every two SmackDown picks, Raw will get three
- Tag teams: Count as one pick, but teams can be split up
- Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand
WWE Draft results: Day 1 (Friday)
Raw earned the first selection when Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification due to interference from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
|Round
|Raw
|SmackDown
1
Becky Lynch (c)
Roman Reigns
The O.C. (AJ Styles [c], Good Brothers)
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Drew McIntyre
2
Randy Orton
Sasha Banks
Ricochet
Braun Strowman
Bobby Lashley
3
Alexa Bliss
Lacey Evans
Kevin Owens
The Revival (c)
Natalya
4
Viking Raiders
Lucha House Party
Nikki Cross
Heavy Machinery
Street Profits
|UDFA
|EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara
|Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, B-Team
WWE Draft results: Day 2 (Monday)
Superstars eligible to be drafted on Monday, Oct. 14
- Men (26):
Seth Rollins (c), Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn (c), Titus O'Neil, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Shelton Benjamin, Drake Maverick
- Women (12):
Charlotte Flair, Bayley (c), Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane [c]), Carmella, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
- Teams (5): Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c),
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods), AOP (Akam & Rezar), Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
- Undrafted free agents: Cesaro, Chad Gable, Humberto Carillo, Akira Tozawa
|Round
|Raw
|SmackDown
1
Seth Rollins (c)
Brock Lesnar (c)
Charlotte Flair
New Day
Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)
2
Kabuki Warriors (c)
Daniel Bryan
Rusev
Bayley (c)
Aleister Black
3
4
5
Others
- Notable listed: Street Profits, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick
- Notable unlisted: The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Zelina Vega, Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Mickie James Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons
- Part-time / likely ineligible: Cain Velasquez, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker
Celebrities joining the shows
- Fox Sports: Alex Rodriguez, Troy Aiman, Joe Buck, Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Tony Gonzalez, Ronde Barber, Charles Davis, Chris Spielman, Daryl Johnson, Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Joel Klatt
- NBCUniversal: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Christian Slater, Jim Cramer, Dule Hill, James Roady, Marcus Lemonis, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustone, Kyle Martino
