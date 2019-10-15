2019 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, rules, format, superstars, pools

In what is being billed as a true brand split that will give WWE's two main shows -- SmackDown and Raw -- completely different looks, the WWE Draft is wrapping up its secondn day on Monday night. While prior drafts have often been promoted as SmackDown vs. Raw, this year's draft -- the first true one since 2016 -- is being marketed as Fox vs. USA Network.

As far as as how the draft is going down, WWE is trying to treat it like real sports. That means not only a formal draft process but also analysis of the picks as they happen and a preset draft pool. However, unlike most professional sports drafts, this pool of superstars was split nearly in half to create excitement for both shows. While that part may have been confusing, it was actually a smart decision.

WWE was criticized Friday for the draft order having been posted on its website days prior. The draft "war rooms" for Fox and USA Network were also comedicly bad, and there was no fan fare once names were drafted. Will Monday night be different? Keep on reading for the official WWE Draft rules along with the latest results and the pool of superstars available on Raw this upcoming Monday night.

WWE Draft format, rules

Pool: 71 superstars -- 30 on Friday, 41 on Monday

71 superstars -- 30 on Friday, 41 on Monday Picks: For every two SmackDown picks, Raw will get three

For every two SmackDown picks, Raw will get three Tag teams: Count as one pick, but teams can be split up

Count as one pick, but teams can be split up Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand

WWE Draft results: Day 1 (Friday)

Raw earned the first selection when Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification due to interference from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Round Raw SmackDown 1 Becky Lynch (c) Roman Reigns The O.C. (AJ Styles [c], Good Brothers) "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Drew McIntyre 2 Randy Orton Sasha Banks Ricochet Braun Strowman Bobby Lashley 3 Alexa Bliss Lacey Evans Kevin Owens The Revival (c) Natalya 4 Viking Raiders Lucha House Party Nikki Cross Heavy Machinery Street Profits UDFA EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, B-Team

WWE Draft results: Day 2 (Monday)

Superstars eligible to be drafted on Monday, Oct. 14

Men (26): Seth Rollins (c), Brock Lesnar (c), Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn (c), Titus O'Neil, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Shelton Benjamin, Drake Maverick

Women (12): Charlotte Flair, Bayley (c), Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane [c]), Carmella, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Teams (5): Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c), New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods), AOP (Akam & Rezar), Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c), , AOP (Akam & Rezar), Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder Undrafted free agents: Cesaro, Chad Gable, Humberto Carillo, Akira Tozawa



Round Raw SmackDown 1 Seth Rollins (c) Brock Lesnar (c) Charlotte Flair New Day Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) 2 Kabuki Warriors (c) Daniel Bryan Rusev Bayley (c) Aleister Black 3 4 5

Others

Notable listed: Street Profits, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick

Notable unlisted: The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Zelina Vega, Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons

The Usos, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Sheamus, Lio Rush (c), Zelina Vega, Naomi, Lars Sullivan, Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax, Mickie James Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, The Ascension, The Colons Part-time / likely ineligible: Cain Velasquez, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker

