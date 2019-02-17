2019 WWE Elimination Chamber live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday night
WrestleMania 35 is clearly in everyone's sights, but before we get to the show of shows, the first of two stops takes place on Sunday night as the annual WWE Elimination Chamber touches down in Houston. There will be two bouts contested inside the Elimination Chamber structure, with one of those matches seeing the WWE championship up for grabs while the other will be a history-making affair culminating with the crowning of new women's tag team champions.
Elimination Chamber events always have the potential to bring some excitement along with them given the uniqueness of the structure, and Sunday night should be no different as we continue down the Road to WrestleMania. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Elimination Chamber predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Elimination Chamber 2019 viewing information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17
Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Elimination Chamber 2019 match card
- WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber): Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston
- Women's Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber): Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Carmella
- Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor
- Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos
- Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (No Disqualification)
- Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (Kickoff Show)
