2019 WWE Elimination Chamber live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

WrestleMania 35 is clearly in everyone's sights, but before we get to the show of shows, the first of two stops takes place on Sunday night as the annual WWE Elimination Chamber touches down in Houston. There will be two bouts contested inside the Elimination Chamber structure, with one of those matches seeing the WWE championship up for grabs while the other will be a history-making affair culminating with the crowning of new women's tag team champions.

Elimination Chamber events always have the potential to bring some excitement along with them given the uniqueness of the structure, and Sunday night should be no different as we continue down the Road to WrestleMania. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Elimination Chamber predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Elimination Chamber 2019 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Elimination Chamber 2019 match card