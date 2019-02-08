2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, location, predictions, start time, rumors

The Royal Rumble is out of the way now, so we're now firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 35. Prior to arriving at the biggest show of the year, there are two more pay-per-view events set to lead us in. The first of those events before WrestleMania hits is Elimination Chamber, which takes place this year on Sunday, Feb. 17 inside the Toyota Center in Houston.

There's still a little over one week until the Elimination Chamber event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with two Chamber bouts having been made official. Elimination Chamber will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Elimination Chamber over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali (Elimination Chamber): Following Bryan's unveiling of his new WWE title that's constructed completely of hemp, Triple H forced the WWE champion into this defense after he degraded the old title on SmackDown and the five men all came out to state their case. These five men together in this particular match has the makings of being an Elimination Chamber bout to remember.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Riott Squad vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Naomi & Carmella (Elimination Chamber): History will be made at Elimination Chamber when six tag teams compete for the right to be called WWE women's tag team champions as the titles are being reincarnated. The field is now set with the team of Naomi & Carmella being added to the mix on the Feb. 5 edition of SmackDown Live. Now all that's left is to finally crown the women's tag team champs.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott: Rousey tore through Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on a recent episode of Raw, but Riott decided to retreat to the back, citing that she will only get in the ring with Rousey if the Raw women's title is on the line. Well, that Raw women's title showdown is now on for Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos: After winning the tag titles at the Royal Rumble, it didn't take long to figure out who the "best tag team in the world" would put their championship on the line against first. Two days later, The Usos earned that opportunity by emerging victorious in a fatal four-way elimination match.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa: In what will likely serve as yet another kickoff show match (sadly), Murphy will look to extend his dominant reign when he takes on former cruiserweight champ Tozawa. On a recent episode of 205 Live, Tozawa earned the opportunity by emerging victorious in a fatal four-way match.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor: With Lashley's attack on Balor on the Raw after Royal Rumble, these two seemed destined for an intercontinental title program. This should be the first match between Lashley and Balor of a feud that carries at least into WrestleMania.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (c) vs. The Revival: Once again, The Revival will get a shot at claiming the tag titles on the red brand after emerging victorious in a fatal four-way elimination match on Raw. Could this finally be the moment they reach the top of the Monday night tag division after months of frustration?