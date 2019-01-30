2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

The Royal Rumble has come and gone, meaning we're now firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 35. Before we get to the biggest show of the year, though, there are two more pay-per-view events set to lead us in. The first of those events is Elimination Chamber, which takes place this year on Sunday, Feb. 17 inside the Toyota Center in Houston.

There's still a few more weeks until the Elimination Chamber event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one massive champion vs. champion showdown already having been made official. Elimination Chamber will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Elimination Chamber over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali (Elimination Chamber): Following Bryan's unveiling of his new WWE title that's constructed completely of hemp, Triple H forced the WWE champion into this defense after he degraded the old title on SmackDown and the five men all came out to state their case. These five men together in this particular match has the makings of being an Elimination Chamber bout to remember.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Riott Squad vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. three teams TBD (Elimination Chamber): History will be made at Elimination Chamber when six tag teams compete for the right to be called WWE women's tag team champions as the titles are being reincarnated. Two teams have already punched their tickets to the Chamber by qualifying on Raw, while one from SmackDown Live simply declared themselves in the match. Three more teams still remain to be added into the mix.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos: After winning the tag titles at the Royal Rumble, it didn't take long to figure out who the "best tag team in the world" would put their championship on the line against first. Two days later, The Usos earned that opportunity by emerging victorious in a fatal-four way elimination match.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor: With Lashley's attack on Balor on the Raw after Royal Rumble, these two seemed destined for an intercontinental title program. This should be the first match between Lashley and Balor of a feud that carries at least into WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: We learned on SmackDown that the beef between these two former best friends is not done just yet. They brawled to begin the show the night after Lynch officially challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania, so they're certainly set up for at least another one-on-one encounter. Should this happen, though, it'll be interesting to see if a Flair victory earns her a way into the WrestleMania main event.

United States Championship -- R-Truth (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev: With two title changes in three days, the U.S. title is in a weird state right now. It seems like a potential triple threat match at the next PPV may be in order to sort things out.