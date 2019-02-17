2019 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions, matches, card, start time, PPV preview, location, date

Houston, Texas, will be the location on Sunday for the first of two pay-per-view stops on the Road to WrestleMania as the annual WWE Elimination Chamber event set to take place. Just seven matches comprise the card on Sunday, with two of those matches being contested inside the Elimination Chamber structure. WWE champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title against five other superstars, and in what may be the main event of the evening, women's tag team champions will emerge as the female talent in WWE continue to make history.

Elimination Chamber will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at how our experts believe Elimination Chamber will play out.

2019 Elimination Chamber predictions

Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Brian Campbell, Adam Silverstein, Jack Crosby: Let the Murphy cruiserweight title tour continue as the Australian sensation is given another main roster PPV shot to shine as champion. Murphy has all the makings to be a future stud and even world title contender down the line. For now, just enjoy the road to get there as he takes on a very capable Tozawa. Pick: Buddy Murphy retains the title

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

AS, BC: I honestly cannot believe this match is happening again. Why? Who wants to see this? Even if they did pull a swerve and put Corbin over, presumably with the help of Drew McIntyre, what does that do but prolong a storyline that no one is interested in watching anymore? Just end this. Please. For everyone. Pick: Braun Strowman wins

JJ: To me, it's just coming across as a little too obvious for my comfort that Strowman just walks in there and squashes the annoying former interim general manager to give him his comeuppance for his actions over the past few weeks. Through some nefarious means, possibly with the assistance of Drew McIntyre, Corbin may come away with the victory here to keep this program going just a bit longer before he finally gets what's coming to him. Pick: Baron Corbin wins

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos

JC, BC, AS: Admittedly, I haven't been as entertained by the whole McMahon-Miz saga as everyone else has, but regardless of my personal feelings about the angle here, there's still a story to tell. That story, obviously, is the eventual disintegration of the relationship between the reigning tag team champions. They'll retain here over one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time, but on the same token, this should be where tension brewing between the duo begins to become prevalent. Pick: The Miz & Shane McMahon retain the titles

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

BC, AS, JC: This has all the makings to be a stay-busy opportunity for Rousey on the road to a possible WrestleMania main event slot but that doesn't mean it won't shine as one of the best matches of the night. Not only is Riott's in-ring ability somewhat underrated, Rousey has been on a string of incredible pay-per-view matches. Don't expect that streak to end here as it will be fun to see whether Riott can raise her game to an entirely new level. Pick: Ronda Rousey retains the title

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

AS, BC, JC: Coming out of the Brock Lesnar match, it makes a lot of sense for Balor to have a rivalry with Lashley. It's just that it feels like WWE rushed into this a bit when the first showdown between these two probably could have been next month at Fastlane. Instead, WWE has to figure out a way for Balor to lose this match yet keep the rivalry interesting for nearly two months heading into what I expect will be a rematch at 'Mania. The fact that this is a handicap match helps that from a storyline perspective, but it's also horrible booking that Lashley would need any help from Rush to beat Balor. Pick: Bobby Lashley retains the title

Women's Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber): Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Riott Squad vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Carmella

BC: Setting aside the odd decision to book an inaugural women's tag team title match featuring a multi-team format inside Elimination Chamber, there remains plenty of intrigue as to which team will get the historic nod. With the collective feeling that the storyline with Bayley & Banks is best told with an emotional title victory at WrestleMania, expect a heel team to fill the gap in a transitional role. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have overachieved of late and could fill that role perfectly. Pick: Riott Squad wins the titles

AS: This could really go either way, but ultimately, the key for me is that I believe a heel tag team will win rather than the Boss 'N Hug Connection. Why? It would certainly be nice for Sasha Banks & Bayley to be the first women's tag team champions, but even better would be for them to win the titles for the first time at WrestleMania 35. Though it looks like this will be a multi-brand title, there are far more women on Raw than there are on SmackDown right now -- and they are basically doing nothing on Raw considering Rousey's top challengers are coming from SmackDown. It makes more sense for Jax and Tamina to get built up as a dominant team over the next seven weeks than it does for the Riott Squad to take the titles, so that's how I'm leaning with a storyline progressing towards New York. Pick: Nia Jax & Tamina win the titles

JC: From the moment these titles were unceremoniously announced on Christmas Eve, I simply asked myself one question when it came to crowning the the victors: Who needs them the most? My answer, nearly every single time I asked myself that question, was Billie Kay and Peyton Royce without hesitation. While not necessarily through fault of their own, the duo hasn't clicked on the main roster as most of us had expected, but slapping these fresh titles on them may end up going a long way in getting them on track as legitimate threats on the roster. When I look at the other competitors in this match, every one of them will be fine going forward with a loss (yes, even Banks & Bayley). Kay and Royce need the boost, and they can get that from a historic win on Sunday. Pick: The IIconics win the titles

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber): Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston

BC, AS, JC: Considering what we have seen in the men's version of this match over the past two years, there is no reason to believe this will be anything other than spectacular. But as for handicapping a winner, Bryan remains the best guess because of how he currently is and because there doesn't seem to be an obvious babyface to take the title from him. While Kingston's underdog run through Tuesday's gauntlet match was fun, it would be quite an upset to see him win the title. Either way, look for this match to reveal which path the WWE championship is headed entering WrestleMania. Pick: Daniel Bryan retains the title