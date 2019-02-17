2019 WWE Elimination Chamber results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The Road to WrestleMania 35 is in progress, and on Sunday night inside the Toyota Center in Houston, we make one of the key stops on the annual trip when we enter Elimination Chamber. The card is a bit thinner than pay-per-view offerings we're used to in recent months, but the two bouts scheduled for inside the devastating structure should deliver all the excitement we as fans are hoping to see.

In what's likely to main event the Elimination Chamber show on Sunday night, WWE champion Daniel Bryan will have the odds stacked against him as he puts his title on the line against five of the best superstars the SmackDown brand has to offer. And in the second Elimination Chamber match, history will be made as six teams will compete for the right to be called the first women's tag team champions since the company eliminated the titles in 1989.

Check out our audio preview of WWE Elimination Chamber, and subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast through the embed below or by clicking here. Keep on reading for live results.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) : Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston

: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston Women's Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber) : Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Carmella

: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Carmella Intercontinental Championship : Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

: Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor Raw Women's Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos

: The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (No Disqualification)

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber live results, highlights

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber recap, grades

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) def. Akira Tozawa via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): Selling a lower back injury after a suplex early in the match, Tozawa gained a brief advantage with a shining wizard and fantastic mid-air huricanrana from the top rope. Frustrated from being unable to put Tozawa away, Murphy shoved him, which angered Tozawa into another flurry of offense. An inverted huricanrana and tope suicida, followed by a senton on Murphy -- elevated into the ring on the middle rope -- resulted in a 2.8 count for Tozawa. The challenger attempted to lock the champion in an octopus submission, but Murphy broke out of it and hit Murphy's Law for the 1-2-3. Solid match between two talented cruiserweights, but it was not given enough time to truly shine. Fun way to start the show, however. Grade: B-