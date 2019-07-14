2019 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network

WWE will touch down in Philadelphia on Sunday night, and what better event to bring to the City of Brotherly Love than Extreme Rules. With 12 matches scheduled to take place on the card, the WWE Extreme Rules event has shaped up to be an entertaining affair as SummerSlam looms right around the corner.

In what should serve as the main event of the night, both the Universal and Raw women's titles will be on the line in the same match as Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will defend against Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in an extreme rules, winners-take-all matchup. In addition to the remaining title matches that we'll be seeing, The Undertaker will form a dream team with Roman Reigns as they battle Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a no holds barred match.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Extreme Rules predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Date: Sunday, July 14

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Extreme Rules 2019 match card