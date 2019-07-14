2019 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Extreme Rules PPV event on Sunday night
WWE will touch down in Philadelphia on Sunday night, and what better event to bring to the City of Brotherly Love than Extreme Rules. With 12 matches scheduled to take place on the card, the WWE Extreme Rules event has shaped up to be an entertaining affair as SummerSlam looms right around the corner.
In what should serve as the main event of the night, both the Universal and Raw women's titles will be on the line in the same match as Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will defend against Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in an extreme rules, winners-take-all matchup. In addition to the remaining title matches that we'll be seeing, The Undertaker will form a dream team with Roman Reigns as they battle Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a no holds barred match.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Extreme Rules predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019
Date: Sunday, July 14
Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Extreme Rules 2019 match card
- Winners Take All -- Universal and Raw Women's Championships: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules Match)
- WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred Match)
- United States Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery
- Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
- Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff show)
- Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese (Kickoff show)
