2019 WWE Extreme Rules matches, card, date, rumors, start time, predictions, location

We're now less than two week away from the final WWE pay-per-view offering before SummerSlam, that show being Extreme Rules. This year's event will be held in the rather appropriate location of Philadelphia, and there's another stacked card that's continually shaping out on television. WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 14 inside the Wells Fargo Center, with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior.

With just a little bit of time left until the Extreme Rules event, let's now have a look at how the card is coming together, and even make a few predictions as to what we may see go down in Philly.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

Winners Take All -- Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules Match): It goes without saying that the conclusion of Stomping Grounds was speaking this match into existence. The challenge was laid down on Raw by Corbin & Evans and was promptly accepted by Rollins & Lynch. What makes this match most intriguing, however, is the fact that both Rollins' universal championship and Lynch's Raw women's championship will be on the line.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe: Joe, despite being a Raw superstar, launched a brutal attack on Kingston after the champion defeated both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the post-Stomping Grounds Raw. The currently jumbled nature of the brand split aside, will this summer finally mark the moment where they pull the trigger on Joe as a world champion? This match was made official on Twitter just hours before the post-Stomping Grounds edition of SmackDown Live, so we'll get the answer to that question in due time.

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre: It's been clear that Reigns has needed assistance against the heel duo of McIntyre & McMahon ... but no one thought that help would come in the form of The Undertaker! Well, it did on Raw as McMahon & McIntyre were launching a 2-on-1 assault, so this shocking tag team match was set moments after Taker reemerged to take out the heels.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: Yes, we're running this one back again, but the path to get here was a good play on a much longer story. Nikki Cross defeated Bayley clean on SmackDown Live in a match that would guarantee Bliss gets a rematch at Extreme Rules. So not only were we led to believe that Cross had righted her wrong from Stomping Grounds, but she also showed that she's absolutely deserving of a title shot as well. The Bliss-Cross storyline continues to get more and more interesting.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese: Gulak finally reached the top of the cruiserweight mountain at Stomping Grounds -- but he didn't pin then-champion Nese to earn the victory. Nese will now get his rematch and the chance to earn his title back, though he'll be anything but the fan-favorite as Gulak defends his championship in his beloved hometown of Philadelphia.

WWE Extreme Rules predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: During a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, Balor was ask to peg his next opponent, but he didn't have to as Nakamura immediately entered the frame. Nakamura made clear his intentions of coming for the IC title, and this is a main roster feud fans have been waiting to see for a bit now.

United States Championship -- Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles: In his first attempt at a title on the main roster, Ricochet emerged victorious at Stomping Grounds when he defeated Samoa Joe for the United States championship. His first feud for the title may have begun on the show not long after as AJ Styles, flanked by fellow The Club members Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, approached Ricochet following his title victory backstage. Styles picked up a clean non-title victory over the new champ on Raw, placing him right at the front of the line for a shot.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are exactly where many wanted them to be at the top of the Raw tag team mountain. Now, of course, the icing on the cake of this Revival title run should be continuing their feud with Jimmy & Jey Uso. With the Usos earning a victory on Raw over Dash & Dawson to cap off an eight-man tag team elimination match, we seem headed in that direction.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: On a card that's supposed to be filled with stipulations, why not throw in a fatal 4-way for the SmackDown tag team titles featuring these teams that have all interacted with each other in some for or another in recent weeks?

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors: We're assuming here that Asuka & Kairi Sane defeat Billie Kay & Peyton Royce to earn the opportunity over in Japan, which they likely will. It'll be nice to see the women's tag titles placed in a prominent position on a PPV, though you wouldn't put it past WWE to place it on the kickoff show, would you? Yeah, neither would I.

Randy Orton vs. Aleister Black: The promos Black have been cutting where he begs for anyone to pick a fight with likely be paid off soon with the reveal of Orton looking to give him a proper singles welcome to the main roster. These two have worked a few matches against one another on some recent live events, so it appears as if this is the direction in which they'd like to go.