2019 WWE Extreme Rules matches, card, date, start time, rumors, predictions, location

With the premier event of the summer on the WWE calendar (SummerSlam) fast approaching, we first make a pit stop in Philadelphia for an event that's appropriate of being held in the City of Brotherly Love. WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place on Sunday, July 14 inside the Wells Fargo Center with a card that will once again be loaded with exciting stipulations.

With Stomping Grounds -- an event filled with rematches from both Money in the Bank and Super ShowDown -- having just concluded, the card will begin to shape out on both Raw and SmackDown Live this coming week. That shouldn't stop us from making a few predictions as to what we'll see come next month at Extreme Rules in Philly.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

No official Extreme Rules matches have been announced at this time

WWE Extreme Rules predictions

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans: It goes without saying that the conclusion of Stomping Grounds was speaking this match into existence. Sure, it seems a bit out of the ordinary to leave the top Raw men's and women's world champions without singles matches being contested for their respective titles, but there is also the Money in the Bank shadow Brock Lesnar casts over Rollins as added suspense plus there will be more than enough time to build a solid SummerSlam feud for Lynch afterwards.

United States Championship -- Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles: In his first attempt at a title on the main roster, Ricochet emerged victorious at Stomping Grounds when he defeated Samoa Joe for the United States championship. His first feud for the title may have begun on the show not long after, and it's one that should have all fans excited. AJ Styles, flanked by fellow The Club members Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, approached Ricochet following his title victory backstage and the seeds were planted for showdown that absolutely has the makings of stealing the show.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are exactly where many wanted them to be at the top of the Raw tag team mountain. Now, of course, the icing on the cake of this Revival title run should be continuing their feud with Jimmy & Jey Uso. If you cut out a bit of the unnecessary comedy from the two teams' most recent encounters, then this will absolutely turn into the tag title program between two of the best teams on the planet that we've been craving.