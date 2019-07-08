2019 WWE Extreme Rules matches, date, card, rumors, start time, predictions, location

We're less than a week away now from the last WWE pay-per-view offering before SummerSlam, with that event being Extreme Rules. This year's annual Extreme Rules show be going down in the rather appropriate location of Philadelphia, and there's another stacked card that's now slowly finishing up shaping out on television. WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 14 inside the Wells Fargo Center, with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior.

With just a little bit of time left until the Extreme Rules event, let's now have a look at how the card is coming together, and even make a few predictions as to what we may see go down in Philly.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

Winners Take All -- Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules Match): It goes without saying that the conclusion of Stomping Grounds was speaking this match into existence. The challenge was laid down on Raw by Corbin & Evans and was promptly accepted by Rollins & Lynch. What makes this match most intriguing, however, is the fact that both Rollins' universal championship and Lynch's Raw women's championship will be on the line.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe: Joe, despite being a Raw superstar, launched a brutal attack on Kingston after the champion defeated both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the post-Stomping Grounds Raw. The currently jumbled nature of the brand split aside, will this summer finally mark the moment where they pull the trigger on Joe as a world champion? This match was made official on Twitter just hours before the post-Stomping Grounds edition of SmackDown Live, so we'll get the answer to that question in due time.

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred Match): Reigns needed some assistance in this feud, and that shockingly came in the form of The Undertaker. This won't be in the running for Match of the Night honors by any means, but with the no holds barred stipulation added on, it could at least be something mildly entertaining.

United States Championship -- Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles: Styles made waves by defeating Ricochet in a non-title match the night after the latter was crowned champion, and the former two-time WWE champion made even bigger waves with his recent heel turn and subsequent re-alignment with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Now, these two will battle for a third time at Extreme Rules with the United States title on the line and The Club looming in the background.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: Yes, we're running this one back again, but the path to get here was a good play on a much longer story. Nikki Cross defeated Bayley clean on SmackDown Live in a match that would guarantee Bliss gets a rematch at Extreme Rules. So not only were we led to believe that Cross had righted her wrong from Stomping Grounds, but she also showed that she's absolutely deserving of a title shot as well. The Bliss-Cross storyline continues to get more and more interesting.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery: The tag champs Bryan & Rowan have been clamoring and pleading for some competition. Well, they're going to get just that at Extreme Rules in the form of two challengers. Originally announced as simply the champions defending against Big E & Xavier Woods, Otis & Tucker worked their way into the match with a SmackDown Live main event victory over Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler.

Aleister Black vs. Mystery opponent: For weeks, Black had been begging for someone to come knock on his door to pick a fight. But when the knock finally came, the person was nowhere to be found. Now, Black has challenged that person to show up at Extreme Rules so he can get back to action in the ring. Given their recent live event matchups, my money is on the mystery knocker being Randy Orton.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese: Gulak finally reached the top of the cruiserweight mountain at Stomping Grounds -- but he didn't pin then-champion Nese to earn the victory. Nese will now get his rematch and the chance to earn his title back, though he'll be anything but the fan-favorite as Gulak defends his championship in his beloved hometown of Philadelphia.

WWE Extreme Rules predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: During a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, Balor was ask to peg his next opponent, but he didn't have to as Nakamura immediately entered the frame. Nakamura made clear his intentions of coming for the IC title, and this is a main roster feud fans have been waiting to see for a bit now.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are exactly where many wanted them to be at the top of the Raw tag team mountain. Now, of course, the icing on the cake of this Revival title run should be continuing their feud with Jimmy & Jey Uso. With the Usos earning a victory on Raw over Dash & Dawson to cap off an eight-man tag team elimination match, we seem headed in that direction.