2019 WWE Extreme Rules results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

Ending a weekend filled with professional wrestling action, WWE looks to prove it is still atop the mountain in terms of sports entertainment with the Extreme Rules pay-per-view live from Philadelphia on Sunday night. After some last-minute additions, suddenly all of the company's main roster championships will be on the line during a bloated 12-match card that begins at 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show one hour earlier) and may go late into the night.

While it is important that WWE put on a good show Sunday, what is perhaps even more integral is the company setting a course for SummerSlam, its second-biggest pay-per-view of the year. With just four weeks until SummerSlam -- and new executive directors taking over its television programs this week -- WWE must find a way to improve its creative direction while still delivering a great event.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Listen to our complete WWE Extreme Rules preview in the latest episode of the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast (timestamp 1:28:32), and don't forget to subscribe.

2019 WWE Extreme Rules matches

Winners Take All -- Universal and Raw Women's Championships : Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules)

: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules) WWE Championship : Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe United States Championship : Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles

: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing)

SmackDown Women's Championship : Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (2-on-1 Handicap)

: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (2-on-1 Handicap) Raw Tag Team Championship : The Revival (c) vs. The Usos

: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos SmackDown Tag Team Championship : Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

2019 WWE Extreme Rules live results, highlights

2019 WWE Extreme Rules recap, grades

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Finn Balor (c) via pinfall to win the title (Kickoff Show): Much like Nakamura did in his win over Balor, the champion utilized the ringside barriers to rough up the challenger. The bout started slow but picked up late once Nakamura hit Balor -- seated on the second rope -- with a sliding powerbomb. Balor bounced back with a double stomp and dropkicked Nakamura into the corner. However, when Balor went for the Coup de Grace, Nakamura dodged out of the way and drilled Balor with a Kinshasa to the back of the head and then another to the front of his face.

This marks consecutive losses for Balor to Nakamura and what feels like a rushed title change considering this match was not even booked until a couple hours before Extreme Rules and suddenly wound up on the kickoff show. (It could've been on the main SummerSlam card!) Perhaps we will get a rematch if WWE decides to go the way of the Balor-Lashley feud by taking the title off the popular Balor only for him to win it back at one of the company's biggest shows of the year. This was not as special as it could have been due to booking and card placement. Nakamura is the third man to hold the WWE and NJPW intercontinental titles (MVP, Chris Jericho). Grade: C+

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) def. Tony Nese via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): Nese did not execute it well, but he did hit an interesting moonsault onto Gulak, who was hanging between the middle ropes on the ring apron. The challenger followed with an extremely impressive 450 -- driving his knees into Gulak's chest for a two count. Once he recovered, Gulak hit Nese with a powerbomb and a Cyclone Crash for the 1-2-3. It would not have been fair to expect much out of Gulak after his war with Matt Riddle on Saturday night, but this did not live up to the quality of prior cruiserweight showcase matches. Grade: C

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred): This match will open the show.