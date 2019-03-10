2019 WWE Fastlane live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner, but before we settle in for the biggest show of the entire year, WWE Fastlane will take place on Sunday night in Cleveland. Though the big show is nearly here, there are still a few more pieces that need to fall into place, and the action we see on Sunday at Fastlane should bring some of the 'Mania pictures a little more into focus.

The WWE championship will be defended on Sunday night as Daniel Bryan defends against Kevin Owens, who was a late replacement for Kofi Kingston at the behest of none other than Vince McMahon. But the match most are probably looking forward to on Sunday sees bitter rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair go one-on-one yet again, with the stipulation that should Lynch emerge victorious, then she'll earn back her spot in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Fastlane on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Fastlane predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast and listen to our WWE Fastlane preview below.

Fastlane 2019 viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 10

Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Fastlane 2019 match card