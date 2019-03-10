2019 WWE Fastlane live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

All the information you need to catch the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday night

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner, but before we settle in for the biggest show of the entire year, WWE Fastlane will take place on Sunday night in Cleveland. Though the big show is nearly here, there are still a few more pieces that need to fall into place, and the action we see on Sunday at Fastlane should bring some of the 'Mania pictures a little more into focus. 

The WWE championship will be defended on Sunday night as Daniel Bryan defends against Kevin Owens, who was a late replacement for Kofi Kingston at the behest of none other than Vince McMahon. But the match most are probably looking forward to on Sunday sees bitter rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair go one-on-one yet again, with the stipulation that should Lynch emerge victorious, then she'll earn back her spot in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania. 

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Fastlane on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Fastlane predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast and listen to our WWE Fastlane preview below.

Fastlane 2019 viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 10
Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android  

Fastlane 2019 match card

  • WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (If Lynch wins, she's inserted into WrestleMania main event)
  • The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
  • Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)
  • New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Show)

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories