2019 WWE Fastlane live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday night
WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner, but before we settle in for the biggest show of the entire year, WWE Fastlane will take place on Sunday night in Cleveland. Though the big show is nearly here, there are still a few more pieces that need to fall into place, and the action we see on Sunday at Fastlane should bring some of the 'Mania pictures a little more into focus.
The WWE championship will be defended on Sunday night as Daniel Bryan defends against Kevin Owens, who was a late replacement for Kofi Kingston at the behest of none other than Vince McMahon. But the match most are probably looking forward to on Sunday sees bitter rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair go one-on-one yet again, with the stipulation that should Lynch emerge victorious, then she'll earn back her spot in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Fastlane on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Fastlane predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast and listen to our WWE Fastlane preview below.
Fastlane 2019 viewing information
Date: Sunday, March 10
Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Fastlane 2019 match card
- WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (If Lynch wins, she's inserted into WrestleMania main event)
- The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
- Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)
- New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Show)
-
2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35
-
2019 WWE Fastlane predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35
-
Reigns finds 'Joe,' reevaluates life
In an interview with CBS Sports, Reigns also discusses Dean Ambrose's heel turn and future
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
WWE to hold WrestleMania 36 in Tampa
This marks the second time in four years and fourth time since 2008 that 'Mania will be in...
-
Tommaso Ciampa undergoing neck surgery
Ciampa will be out an extended period of time with injury once again