2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, date, start time, location, rumors, predictions

WrestleMania 35 is almost here! But before we arrive at that destination, one more pay-per-view stop needs to be made. On Sunday, March 10, WWE Fastlane will take place inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, sending us directly into the home stretch leading into the biggest show of the year.

There's still another week to go until the Fastlane event takes place, but let's have a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one big championship bout already having been made official. Fastlane will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Fastlane over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Vince McMahon pulled Kofi Kingston out of the match Tuesday night on SmackDown with fans raining down boos on the WWE chairman as he announced Owens as the replacement. This despite Kingston pinning Bryan twice, including once in one-on-one competition. With Kingston's massive rise in popularity, it appears that WWE has flipped its WrestleMania plans with Owens fighting at Fastlane and Kingston getting the opportunity in New York.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon: Although automatic rematches aren't supposed to be the norm these days, McMahon went ahead and gave his team another shot at the tag titles they lost to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. With Fastlane taking place in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, some sort of shenanigans will be in order.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Boss 'N Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax & Tamina: This was officially announced Monday on Raw, and it looks like the women will trade off singles matches until the PPV. Hopefully this will mark Sasha Banks's first successful title defense on the main roster with Boss 'N Hug getting a more enticing opponent at 'Mania.

2019 WWE Fastlane predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: I find it hard to believe that these two women are going to miss competing on both PPVs heading into their history-making main event on April 7. Given everything that's taken place in recent weeks, this will likely have the stipulation tied to it that should Lynch defeat Flair one-on-one again, then she will earn her spot in the Raw women's title match back and her suspension will be lifted.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: A reported injury may keep Rollins out of action entirely until WrestleMania to keep him healthy, but McIntyre hinted on Raw that he wanted to face Rollins one-on-one. Dean Ambrose stepped in and got squashed, so perhaps this match will actually go down on the final PPV before 'Mania, giving Rollins a nice win before he faces Brock Lesnar.

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: Balor shockingly came away with the IC title at Elimination Chamber, but he didn't get the pinfall on Lashley in the handicap match; rather, it was Lio Rush who ate the loss. This fact will likely be played up to get the "All Mighty" a rematch at Fastlane.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Though it was through heelish tactics, Rose holds a pinfall victory over the champion on SmackDown. She should receive a title opportunity now at Fastlane, but the outcome may be very different this time around.

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Andrade: Tensions between these two continued on SmackDown as Andrade answered a U.S. championship open challenge only for Mysterio to insert himself and force a triple threat match. Mysterio took the fall, and Andrade attacked him after, though Mysterio reversed course. This rivalry looks to continue.