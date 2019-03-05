2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, date, start time, predictions, location, rumors

Before we arrive at the desired destination of WrestleMania 35, one more pay-per-view stop needs to be made on the road to the biggest show of the year. WWE Fastlane comes to us this Sunday from inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, as the excitement heats up during the best time of the year in pro wrestling.

There's still a few days to go until the Fastlane event takes place, but let's have a look at the card as it's shaping out, with some pretty big championship bouts having been made official. Fastlane will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Fastlane over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

2019 WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Vince McMahon pulled Kofi Kingston out of the match Tuesday night on SmackDown with fans raining down boos on the WWE chairman as he announced Owens as the replacement. This despite Kingston pinning Bryan twice, including once in one-on-one competition. With Kingston's massive rise in popularity, it appears that WWE has flipped its WrestleMania plans with Owens fighting at Fastlane and Kingston getting the opportunity in New York.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: In a strange turn on the Road to WrestleMania, the Raw women's title will be on the line ... in a match that will not feature Ronda Rousey. Following Rousey throwing the belt down at the feet of Stephanie McMahon, the Raw commissioner announced that the suspension of Lynch has been lifted and she will face off with Flair for the vacant title in Cleveland. Just a hunch, but something tells me we won't have a definitive Raw women's titleholder come the end of the night.

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley: With Dean Ambrose set to leave the company following WrestleMania, we're getting one final Shield reunion. The trio reunited on the go-home edition of Raw at the request of Roman Reigns, and this bout will serve as the Big Dog's first match back after his leukemia went into remission. Should be a feel-good moment seeing Reigns, Rollins & Ambrose take apart some competition one last time.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon: Although automatic rematches aren't supposed to be the norm these days, McMahon went ahead and gave his team another shot at the tag titles they lost to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. With Fastlane taking place in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, some sort of shenanigans will be in order.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Though it was through heelish tactics, Rose holds a pinfall victory over the champion on SmackDown. Rose will now receive a title opportunity now at Fastlane, but the outcome may be very different this time around.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Boss 'N Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax & Tamina: This was officially announced Monday on Raw, and it looks like the women will trade off singles matches until the PPV. Hopefully this will mark Sasha Banks's first successful title defense on the main roster with Boss 'N Hug getting a more enticing opponent at 'Mania.

2019 WWE Fastlane predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Andrade: Tensions between these two continued on SmackDown as Andrade answered a U.S. championship open challenge only for Mysterio to insert himself and force a triple threat match. Mysterio took the fall, and Andrade attacked him after, though Mysterio reversed course. This rivalry looks to continue.