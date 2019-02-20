2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

WrestleMania 35 is just around the corner on Sunday, April 7, but before we arrive at the destination, one more pay-per-view stop needs to be made. On Sunday, March 10, WWE Fastlane will take place inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, sending us directly into the home stretch leading into the biggest show of the year.

There's still a few more weeks until the Fastlane event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out, with one big championship bout already having been made official. Fastlane will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Fastlane over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston: Kingston has more than earned the right to challenge for the WWE championship one-on-one, and he was given that opportunity by Shane McMahon after pinning the WWE champion in a six-man tag bout on SmackDown. This is a WWE title match that maybe should be taking place at WrestleMania given Kingston's rapid rise in popularity, but it's nice to see him get the opportunity here regardless.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon: Although automatic rematches aren't supposed to be the norm these days, McMahon went ahead and gave his team another shot at the tag titles they lost to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. With Fastlane taking place in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, some sort of shenanigans will be in order.

2019 WWE Fastlane predictions

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: I find it hard to believe that these two women are going to miss competing on both PPVs heading into their history-making main event on April 7. Given everything that's taken place in recent weeks, this will likely have the stipulation tied to it that should Lynch defeat Flair one-on-one again, then she will earn her spot in the Raw women's title match back and her suspension will be lifted.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: A reported injury may keep Rollins out of action entirely until WrestleMania to keep him healthy, but McIntyre hinted on Raw that he wanted to face Rollins one-on-one. Dean Ambrose stepped in and got squashed, so perhaps this match will actually go down on the final PPV before 'Mania, giving Rollins a nice win before he faces Brock Lesnar.

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: Balor shockingly came away with the IC title at Elimination Chamber, but he didn't get the pinfall on Lashley in the handicap match; rather, it was Lio Rush who ate the loss. This fact will likely be played up to get the "All Mighty" a rematch at Fastlane.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Though it was through heelish tactics, Rose holds a pinfall victory over the champion on SmackDown. She should receive a title opportunity now at Fastlane, but the outcome may be very different this time around.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina: During the new champs' celebratory promo on Raw the night after winning the titles at Elimination Chamber, it was made abundantly clear Jax & Tamina aren't leaving the picture just yet. These new titles should be immediately defended on this card here before Banks & Bayley hopefully move on to more enticing competition for WrestleMania.