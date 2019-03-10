2019 WWE Fastlane results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

Just 28 days separates Fastlane from WrestleMania 35, so you can be WWE will be running on all cylinders Sunday night for its final pay-per-view before its biggest show of the year. Emanating live from Cleveland, Fastlane does not feature the top three titles on the Raw brand, but the two biggest championships on SmackDown will be up for grabs on the show. That's not to say Raw's top stars will be absent as the reformation of The Shield, plus a match that features an important stipulation for the Raw women's championship at 'Mania are two of the three featured bouts on the card. The other is a WWE championship match as Daniel Bryan defends against the newly returned Kevin Owens.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Check out our audio preview of WWE Fastlane and subscribe to the State of Combat podcast at the link in the embed below (or here).

2019 WWE Fastlane matches

If Lynch wins, she's will be inserted into the WrestleMania 35 main event The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley

: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

2019 WWE Fastlane live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.

New Day def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall (Kickoff Show): Big E and Xavier Woods represented New Day in the match as Kofi Kingston was asked to visit the McMahon family office to discuss the WWE championship match. Despite a glaring lack of storyline between the four competitors, the match had some fire and saved it for the finish thanks to a handful of near falls. After Lana interfered while the the referee was distracted to stop Woods from landing his tandem Up Up Down Down finisher, he combined with Big E to hit it on Rusev moments later for the pin. Grade: C+

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon via pinfall: Shane-O-Mac's road to WrestleMania 35 begins. McMahon's brilliant post-match heel turn was set up perfectly by The Miz getting a hero's welcome in his hometown while wearing a "Cleveland is Awesome" shirt in Browns colors. While the match was a good one, it was what took place after that raised things to a whole new level. Egged on by the crowd and his father George Mizanin sitting in the front row, The Miz attempted an ill-advised frog splash that caught Jimmy Uso's knees into a roll-up finish as The Uso's defended their titles. After The Miz helped McMahon out of the ring and both members embraced Mizanin outside, McMahon took the Miz out with a clothesline from behind. He proceeded to beat Miz down while taunting Mizanin before choking Miz out on the floor. McMahon added insult to injury by grabbing Mizanin by the mouth and pushing him after uttering, "That's your son!" All in all, this was great work by McMahon, who earlier in the match produced the biggest spot when he intercepted a Jimmy Uso top-rope splash by dropkicking him from an opposite turnbuckle. Grade: B+

Elias in the ring: A short song served as an interluded between matches.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Live now.