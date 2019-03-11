2019 WWE Fastlane results, recap, grades: Tons of twists, turns and swerves ahead of WrestleMania 35

The final pay-per-view hurdle on the Road to WrestleMania 35 provided fireworks on Sunday night as WWE Fastlane delivered in terms of spectacular matches and storyline turns in Cleveland. By the time the clock strikes midnight after WWE Fastlane, there will be just 27 days separating us from WrestleMania in New York. And for anyone who saw the show, there's no doubt that WWE was running on all cylinders Sunday night as most of its major storylines became clear.

Yet save for the emotional reunion of The Shield in the main event, this night in Cleveland was all bout the wrestling as it pertained to the match quality inside the ring. A pair of multi-man title matches from SmackDown provided the majority of the entertainment although the entire show was well balanced between reveals and fast-paced action.

While there were no title changes on the show, that does not mean there was an overall lack of developments. There was a heel turn, a surprise interference, multiple last-minute match changes and some tremendous bouts over the course of the show, which lasted over three hours. CBS Sports was with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with detailed results and highlights as well as grades for each match. Keep on reading. Overall grade: B+

2019 WWE Fastlane recap, grades

New Day def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall (Kickoff Show): Big E and Xavier Woods represented New Day in the match as Kofi Kingston was asked to visit the McMahon family office to discuss the WWE championship match. Despite a glaring lack of storyline between the four competitors, the match had some fire and saved it for the finish thanks to a handful of near falls. After Lana interfered while the the referee was distracted to stop Woods from landing his tandem Up Up Down Down finisher, he combined with Big E to hit it on Rusev moments later for the pin. Grade: C+

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon via pinfall: Shane-O-Mac's road to WrestleMania 35 begins. McMahon's brilliant post-match heel turn was set up perfectly by The Miz getting a hero's welcome in his hometown while wearing a "Cleveland is Awesome" shirt in Browns colors. While the match was a good one, it was what took place after that raised things to a whole new level. Egged on by the crowd and his father George Mizanin sitting in the front row, The Miz attempted an ill-advised frog splash that caught Jimmy Uso's knees into a roll-up finish as The Uso's defended their titles. After The Miz helped McMahon out of the ring and both members embraced Mizanin outside, McMahon took the Miz out with a clothesline from behind. He proceeded to beat Miz down while taunting Mizanin before choking Miz out on the floor. McMahon added insult to injury by grabbing Mizanin by the mouth and pushing him after uttering, "That's your son!" All in all, this was great work by McMahon, who earlier in the match produced the biggest spot when he intercepted a Jimmy Uso top-rope splash by dropkicking him from an opposite turnbuckle. Grade: B+

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) def. Mandy Rose via pinfall to retain the title: After causing calculated distractions early on, Sonia Deville went on to accidentally cost Rose in this short and uneventful match. Deville pulled the ring skirt onto the apron in order to grab a kendo stick from underneath. Seconds later, Asuka reversed Rose into the ropes which caused her to stumble. Asuka followed with a stiff kick to the chin for the 1-2-3 to defend her title. Rose shook off multiple attempts by Deville to apologize after as the two walked up the ramp. Grade: C

New Day confronts Vince McMahon: With Kingston waiting outside the McMahon family office, New Day decided to open the door and barge in. Woods and Big E pitched to McMahon why Kingston should be in the WWE championship match tonight, making it a triple threat. McMahon smiled and agreed that it it should be a triple threat match for the WWE title, barring the rest of New Day from ringside and deciding that the match would go on next.

The Bar def. Kofi Kingston via pinfall in a handicap match: Kingston entered the ring waiting for Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens to be announced. Instead, the ringside staff scurried to give ring announcer Greg Hamilton the news that it would instead be a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Bar. The last-minute nature of Kingston getting screwed by McMahon produced an expected level of boos throughout. In fact, after Kingston absorbed a fairly thorough 2-on-1 beating, things escalated into a "This is boring" chant from the crowd. Kingston's brief rally was easily snuffed out as The Bar began to tease the crowd by not going for a pinfall. Finally, the remaining New Day members came running out, only to be attacked from behind as Rusev hit a Machka kick on Woods and Nakamura laid out Big E with a Kinshasha. Cesaro and Sheamus teamed up for a double White Noise to finish Kingston, adding insult to injury by standing on him during the count. The good news for Kingston fans is that this likely means big plans ahead at WrestleMania. Grade: B-

Boss 'N Hug Connection show confidence: Bayley sent some love to Kingston before their interview. Sasha Banks said the women's tag team championships are "everything we've ever worked for" and promised that they would not only be the first champions but the greatest of all-time.

Shane McMahon interview: About 45 minutes after the match ended, McMahon refused to explain himself when exiting the McMahon family office and instead went back inside.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (via pinfall) and Aleister Black & Ricochet to retain the titles: Credit the booking here for WWE making sure its pair of NXT superstars were able to be presented as stars without needing to win the titles or take the pinfall directly. WWE even took it one step further after the match by allowing Ricochet and Black to stand tall after taking out the other two teams followed by Ricochet landing a 630 splash on Dash Wilder. The ending to this beautiful disaster was frantic and spectacular. Ricochet stood out brighter than the rest thanks to his insane aerial ability. Not only did he take out all four of his competitors by hitting a hurricanrana on Scott Dawson off the top rope and onto the floor, Ricochet followed it up by clearing the ring post with an insane splash onto Roode outside. The Revival caught Gable with Shatter Machine shortly after for the 1-2-3. Grade: B+

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) def. Rey Mysterio (via submission), Andrade and R-Truth to retain the title: As far as car-crash spotfests are concerned, this one was fantastic. There wasn't a whole lot of storyline holding this one together, but the insane work rate and succession of exciting moves was never-ending. At 44, Mysterio continued to impress with a handful of creative huricanranas. Multiple pin attempts late summoned last-second dives from multiple competitors to keep the match alive. Even R-Truth had a fun sequence mimicking the move set of his "idol" John Cena. The finish came after Mysterio hit a 619 on Joe before missing a springboard splash. Joe grabbed the fallen Mysterio, applying his Coquina Clutch to quickly choke Mysterio out. Grade: A-

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Boss 'N Hug Connection (c) def. Nia Jax & Tamina via pinfal to retain the titles: Sasha Banks & Bayley won the match, but it was Jax and Tamina who started a whole new war. The first title defense for the new women's champions (and the first for Banks of any main roster title) was largely overshadowed by the post-match activities which followed Bayley's reversal into a roll-up three-count on Jax. The pair of heels brutally attacked the champions immediately after before Tamina hit Bayley with a super kick on the floor and Jax tossed Banks over the announce table. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who was sitting in on commentary, got up out of her chair and was approached by Tamina. Two-way trash talk ensued until Phoenix punched Tamina and Jax attacked her from behind. A 2-on-1 beating in the center of the ring followed, which summoned a run-in from Phoenix's former tag team partner Natalya. Jax and Tamaina fought them off and stood tall after it took a handful of referees to break things up. While the title match was brief and unoffensive, the melee was fairly intense and well-handled, even if it took the shine away from the champions. Grade: B-

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) def. Mustafa Ali (via pinfall) and Kevin Owens to retain the title: It was announced that the WWE title would indeed be defended in a triple threat match, and Ali entered the ring last to the dismay of fans still hoping for Kingston. The Cleveland crowd may not have seen their "We want Kofi!" chants come to fruition in this one, but Ali's late addition helped it play out spectacularly just the same. This had all the high-flying spots and dramatic saves one could imagine but it also had three superstars seemingly raising their game time and again as the match evolved. Ali showed the full package with everything from a top rope Spanish fly and 450 onto the apron to an incredible tornado DDT off the top rope and onto the floor.

Rowan played a key role in helping Bryan defend the title by breaking up numerous pin attemptss and taking a few key bumps along the way. Rowan's biggest move, however, was taking out Owens late with a spinning kick. Bryan, who was at his heel best slapping Ali while audibly telling him he doesn't deserve to be here, finished him off with a running knee that caught Ali in mid-air as he attempted a reverse splash off the second rope. Bryan escaped with the title after the pinfall and set the stage for what should be an epic title feud (almost certainly involving Kingston) entering WrestleMania. Grade: A

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair via disqualification, earns Raw women's title shot at WrestleMania 35: Despite a knee injury that Flair targeted throughout a largely one-sided match, Lynch secured her spot in a triple threat title bout at WrestleMania thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Raw women's champion, dressed in all black after her recent heel turn, ran in after Flair applied her Figure Eight leg lock; after a brief pause, she leaned down and punched Lynch in the face to purposely force the DQ ending. The relatively brief match was void of big moments and spots in a way that was smartly booked to keep expectations high for April 7. In fact, WWE's decision to allow Rousey to exit without an attack from Flair felt refreshing in that regard. The result may have been badly telegraphed, but the result is still what's best for business. After a few missteps along the way, including McMahon's insertion and subsequent disappearance from the storyline altogether, it's time for the women to rightfully close the show on the biggest night in sports entertainment. Grade: C+

Elias sings and business picks up: Elias hit the ring three times over the course of the show, recapping what was happening on Fastlane and dissing the city of Cleveland. He was not interrupted once, though Lacey Evans' music hit and she took her normal stroll after he finished his third segment before the main event. With Elias distracted, Randy Orton flew him from out of nowhere with an RKO. AJ Styles suddenly showed up and surprised Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm before looking at the WrestleMania sign and walking off.

The Shield def. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley via pinfall: Should this really serve as the last hurrah for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a legendary trio, The Shield went out with a bang. In Reigns' first match since announcing on Feb. 25 that his leukemia entered remission, it was Ambrose's uncertain future (and debate as to whether the whole thing is merely a work) that created such a need for The Shield to reunite the band. WWE certainly allowed them to play the hits in this main event showcase which featured a heavy amount of brawling outside the ring. Chaos quickly became the norm after the structure of this six-man tag match became unraveled.

Little happened from the standpoint of escalating a story although there were plenty of big spots. After Ambrose's running dive off the kickoff show announce table was caught by McIntyre and Lashley, Rollins leaped from the crowd high above to splash down on all three. A handful of near falls extended the match's length without teasing that any outcome short of a babyface victory would be in store. The Shield ultimately delivered their triple power bomb on McIntyre through the announce table outside. After all three yelled "one more time" in the direction of the crowd, they hit one more on Corbin inside the ring immediately after all three members landed finishing moves. The pinfall was a mere formality as The Shield joined fists for what might be the final time. The result was certainly predictable as WWE decided against showed its hand in the direction of WrestleMania plans for Reigns and Ambrose. Grade: B

2019 WWE Fastlane results, highlights

